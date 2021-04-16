Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said that the company must do “a better job” with its employees and progress in the way you create value for workers.

A week after workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama refused to create what would have been the company’s first union in the United States, Bezos addressed the issue directly in a Farewell letter addressed to the shareholders of the firm e-commerce.

“Although the results were skewed and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it is clear to me that we must improve our vision to create value for our workers, a vision for his success, “the richest man in the world said in the letter, according to Forbes.

The vote in the Alabama warehouse, which lasted for several weeks, generated enormous media buzz, and unionists received public support from senators, both Democrats and Republicans, and even the president of the United States, Joe Biden himself.

Bezos announced in February that he will resign from his post next American summer. (Photo: The New York Times)

However, the final scrutiny, known last Friday, showed that the majority of workers were against the union effort, and the “no” prevailed over the “yes” by more than double the votes.

Bezos assured that the results – very positive for the interests of the company, which had opposed the creation of the union tooth and nail – do not relax him and that the company must “do a better job” with its employees.

Thus, the billionaire pledged to make Amazon “the best employer on the planet and the safest place to work” by Investments in job security, wages, benefits, and training opportunities.

The Amazon warehouse in Alabama, focus of the union conflict. (Photo: Reuters)

This Thursday was the last letter that Bezos addresses to shareholders as CEO before his resignation as head of the company materializes in the northern summer of this year, a decision announced in February.

When Bezos leaves his position, he will be succeeded by the current head of the cloud computing service Amazon Web Services (AWS), Andy Jassy.

Mistreatment of employees

For several weeks that Amazon is caught in the spotlight of controversy, amid union pressure to create a union in one of its warehouses in the United States and after being accused by President Joe Biden of evading taxes.

The company led by Jeff Bezos had to admit that part of its fleet of truckers must urinate in plastic bottles, after corroborating evidence emerged.

Despite the fact that Amazon has been operating for more than 25 years and has about 800,000 workers in the US., these do not have any union organization, a direct consequence of strong opposition from the company and an employment model based on high turnover rates.

Since voting began in the Alabama warehouse, Amazon has run an ad campaign about the company’s working conditions and has been embroiled from the corporate account in acrimonious discussions with progressive senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

With information from EFE.