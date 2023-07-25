An emergency lives in Greece because of the forest fires that are destroying at least three islands. During the work to extinguish the flames, a tanker plane canadairwhich was participating in the efforts to control and put out a conflagration in Euboea, crashed on Tuesday, July 25, on the side of a mountain near the town of Platanistós.

There were two people on the planepilot and co-pilot), according to information from the local media. So far no fatalities have been reported from the accident.

In a video the moment when the plane hits was recorded and seconds later the explosion occurs.

Greece continues to fight the fires

Satellite image of the fires in Greece. Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT MANDATORY

The forest fire on the Greek island of Rhodesin the eastern Aegean Sea, continues this Tuesday out of control for the eighth consecutive day, while Greek firefighters also fight in Corfu and Euboea to control the flames.

Some 270 firefighters with 55 vehicles, 6 planes and 2 tanker helicopters are fighting the fires in Rhodes amid high temperatures and strong winds.

Some 19,000 people, including 7,000 tourists, were evacuated over the weekend to safety on the island, the ninth largest in the Mediterranean.

According to the Greek media, from Sunday afternoon until late yesterday, Monday, more than 70,000 tourists left the island by air.

However, hundreds of flights from abroad continue to arrive at this major tourist destination, as northern Rhodes is not threatened by the flames.

In Euboea, where the Canadair tanker plane crashed, the authorities have also reported that a farmer has been missing since last Sunday, and the advance of the fire forced the evacuation of nine towns and reached the towns of Platanistós and Potami, burning several houses.

Europe and Africa, in trouble for the fires

Southern Europe and North Africa they live again a summer fueled by forest fires, which -for the moment- have left a tragic balance in Algeria with 34 people dead, in Greece with fires on several islands and thousands of people evacuated and Italy that fights against the fire on the island of Sicily, where the airport remains closed due to the advance of the flames.

The heat waves, with high temperatures recorded, together with the lack of rainfall and the dryness of the soil, contribute, according to experts, to creating the right conditions for fires to spread more easily in a summer that has broken records in thermometers and augurs a lot of work for fire brigades and fire-fighting teams.

Fire in Greece causes serious damage to three islands. Photo: EFE/EPA/LEFTERIS DAMIANIDIS

To this is added the record for the water temperature of the Mediterranean Sea that registers 28 degrees, 4 degrees more than normal in the southeastern area of ​​the Iberian Peninsula, according to the State Meteorological Agency, or between 2 and 3 degrees above normal in the Bay of Biscay; and the presence of haze in the Sahara in various periods since the beginning of summer.

This week the situation is not looking any better in Algeria, where a heat wave has been registered for the last few weeks with temperatures of 50 degrees in the shade in the capital -Algiers- and several coastal provinces, which has favored the spread of the fire that has left 34 victims so far, a dozen soldiers among them and several injured.

