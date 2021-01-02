A very peculiar theory. Turns out that Real Madrid has stretched the renewals of Sergio Ramos, Lucas Vázquez and Luka Modric, although the conversations seem to be directed with the Croatian. It is assumed that any of the three would be in a position from now on to negotiate with any other club. From the noble area of ​​Valdebebas, there is the theory, curious to say the least, that when the players sign the renovation they have an unwanted tendency to relax. It is true that his loyalty to Madrid and his high salaries invite to think that his departure is not easy, but, above all in the case of Sergio Ramos, he seems to be playing with fire when the “state clubs” are so short of central hierarchy. While Zidane asks in public that the renovations be resolved “quickly”, Florentine, protected by his twenty years of experience, prefer to cook over low heat. As long as the rice does not pass …

Badly living without Christian. An area scorer unblocks you one silly day, as happened to Atlético with Luis Suárez against Getafe. Benzema is off the charts, but he will never be a predator. The data from Pedro Martin remembering that Madrid have scored 40 and 50 fewer goals per calendar year since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure are simply devastating. It turns out that in the era Christian, Zidane He relied on rotations and made all his important players feel. After an almost flawless December, Elche’s step back reopens all debates. He Madrid, repeating his running team, he can’t get to April and May well. It is not that the template does not have enough quality, that it does, it is that Zidane goes with the touch he never had. Just really trust Hazard and in the Real Madrid They pray that the Belgian resembles, even a little, the Chelsea. Without those goals there will be no paradise.

The ostracism of Odegaard. The fuel of the footballer has always been trust and the spark is continuity. The Norwegian, who dazzled at Real Sociedad, has had bad luck in the form of injuries and, when he returned, he found the spectacular and nostalgic version of Casemiro, Kroos and Modric. To top it off, in the imaginary of Zidane, Valverde is also ahead. If you understand that yours is a long-distance race and prepare for when your time comes, which will come, you will be able to show that you are capable of supporting the weight of the most demanding jacket on the planet. Not everyone has that patience.