The security temptations, the xenophobic debates or those targeting Muslims did not wait for the attacks of January 2015 to pollute the political debate or allow the right to be elected … But the attacks against Charlie hebdo and, two days later, at the Hyper Cacher in Paris allowed an acceleration and a spectacular conversion of the left in power to theses which had hitherto been confined to the right of the political spectrum. The attacks thus had immense political, legal and daily life consequences for the French.

1 The state of emergency, entered into common law

From January 2015, the government of Manuel Valls adopted a firm speech and initiated the modification of the repressive arsenal. He started a new law on intelligence, which was passed the following July. Dedicated services now have a very broad legal basis for wiretapping: vehicle beaconing, sound and image capture in private places, computer data recovery, access to the networks of telecommunications operators for monitoring. individuals suspected of links with terrorism … In addition, 10,000 soldiers have been mobilized as part of Operation Sentinel and have been patrolling the streets since the attack on Charlie hebdo. On November 13, 2015, terrorism struck the capital again: 130 dead in the space of one evening, during attacks by several commandos armed with assault rifles and explosive belts. France falls into a state of emergency, a first on its entire territory since 1955, in the midst of the Algerian war. The police, justice, prefects then have extended powers allowing administrative searches and house arrest. During the COP21 which is held the following December, the subpoenas are used to ban environmental activists from participating in demonstrations. Provisional, the state of emergency was extended a total of six times by the government, until October 2017. In March 2016, other officials saw their police powers extended: those of the RATP, authorized by a new law to carry out “security searches” and searches of luggage. In June 2016, a new penal reform stems from the wave of attacks that began in January 2015. After the law on intelligence of the previous year, the justice system sees its means of investigation reinforced in terms of wiretapping and capturing of digital data. It is then only a question of lifting the state of emergency and strengthening the penal arsenal. But on the following July 14, a new attack left 86 dead in Nice. The state of emergency is renewed for six months, and reinforced by new provisions which modify the law of 1955. The police see their powers of identity control and searches reinforced, the seizure of computer data during administrative searches becomes possible, Operation Sentinel is maintained at its high level. In December 2016, the state of emergency and its new provisions were again extended for another six months.

Designed to be temporary, the state of emergency then settled in for the duration and the daily life of the French. However, not being able to be extended indefinitely, Emmanuel Macron had announced during his presidential campaign that he would put an end to it. Once in power, he keeps his word in his own way. He is working with his government on a law on internal security which must take over from the exceptional measures … by including a certain number of them in common law, by invoking the terrorist threat as long-term. With this new law coming into force, the state of emergency was lifted in October 2017. But the prefects still have the power to restrict a person’s movements without going through a judge, to “secure” specific areas or to close. places of worship considered close to jihadist movements. More deeply, the period opened by the attacks of January 2015 considerably strengthened the administrative powers vis-à-vis those of the judges, yet “guarantors of individual freedoms”. And the French have learned to put up with these exceptional measures which have now entered into common law.

2 The Safe Shallot Race

The waves of attacks of 2015-2016 also tipped the political debate into a security escalation, with demagogic objectives. On January 9, 2016, during a tribute to the victims of the Hyper Cacher attack, the Socialist Prime Minister Manuel Valls launches a diatribe against those who try to analyze the jihadist phenomenon on French soil: “There can be no valid explanation. Because, to explain is already to want to excuse a little. “ Shortly after the attacks of November 13, 2015, he had already targeted those accused of wanting to “Excuse”, before the Senate: “I have had enough of those who are constantly looking for excuses or cultural or sociological explanations for what happened”, deliberately confusing the work of researchers with an alleged desire to forgive terrorists. The head of government then joined the discourse of the harshest right, which for its part called for the detention of “S files” (information sheets and not established facts, liable to be punished criminally). The race for the shallot of firmness in the face of terrorism reaches its climax for the left with the debate on the deprivation of nationality. After the attacks of November 13, the President of the Republic François Hollande declared himself in favor of a constitutional reform allowing in particular to deprive of their nationality the binationals convicted of terrorism. Lived as a “Betrayal” by part of the left, this provision provoked the resignation of the Minister of Justice, Christiane Taubira, before being finally abandoned a few months later. Faced with other attempts to toughen criminal repression against terrorism, in defiance of constitutional principles, the Constitutional Council has even had to censor it. Again this month of August 2020, when the wise men challenged the text of the law imposing security measures against those convicted of terrorism after their release from prison.

3 Muslims, other victims of the attacks

Targeted by numerous attacks from the far right, then from the right, citizens of the Muslim faith have also borne the brunt of the attacks against Charlie hebdo. Victims of discrimination, they find themselves at the center of controversy and provocations in the political and media debate. The question of secularism is in particular diverted to be directed primarily against the practice of their religion: Muslims in France are presented as being incapable of respecting this republican principle. Far-right thugs also attacked their places of worship, injuring two people with firearms at the Bayonne mosque in October 2019. The perpetrator of this attack was close to the RN and fan, on the social networks, Éric Zemmour, particularly virulent against Muslims. In addition, a certain number of press titles have multiplied the ones on an alleged Islamic threat to French society. This week again, two weeklies lent themselves to the exercise: point, titling on “Islamism at school, what we do not want to see”, or Marianne, proposing a dossier on “the posthumous victory of the Kouachi brothers”, the assassins of Charlie Hebdo.