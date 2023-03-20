You would almost forget that Rolls-Royce also offers the Wraith. Or actually offered, because the brand closes with the twelve last copies of the Wraith ever. Not only is this Rolls’ last coupe with a V12 ever, it is also the most powerful production car the brand has ever built. Oh, and he likes to be called Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow.

Do you want to store one of the last twelve Wraiths at one of your palaces? Unfortunately he won’t be. All twelve pieces have already found an owner. What the exact specifications of the V12 are, Rolls does not want to reveal yet. In any case, it must be more than 630 hp and 800 Nm, because the normal Black Badge has that much power. The price is also unknown.

The brand’s last V12 coupés ever honor the Thunderbolt. This eight-wheeled speed machine took the record for the fastest land vehicle in 1938. On the Bonneville Salt Flats, Captain George Eyston reached a top speed of 575.3 km/h. With the outbreak of World War II, the Thunderbolt story ended.

The Thunderbolt in the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow

Rolls-Royce even integrates a kind of scale model of the Thunderbolt in the center console. This is in a glass capsule and is illuminated. The arrow with the yellow dot on the door frame also refers to the speed machine. The door panels of the Wraith are also a separate story. This dark wood has been processed with a laser to create 320 shapes that together represent the salt flat.

Rolls-Royce makes 2,117 stars in the headliner. The sky should look exactly like it did on September 16, 1938, on the Bonneville Salt Flats, the day the record was set. There is not yet a direct successor to the Wraith. The new electric Specter is also a coupe, but is more the size of the Phantom.