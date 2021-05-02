Nico Williams made his debut as a lion on Wednesday against Real Valladolid, the first debut with Marcelino. Serrano, namesake and teammate at Bilbao Athletic, will not take long to do so. Today the Asturian coach has dedicated a few compliments to him in the preview of the match against Sevilla. The extreme of Pamplona, ​​snatched from Villarreal with the consequent discomfort of President Fernando Roig, although he forgets that they did the same when the boy was from Osasuna, he has just been 18 years old and flies through the lower categories of Lezama. His goal against Tudelano yesterday with his left foot from midfield has been the image of the month in Bilbao.

The cubs had to overcome the initial goal of the Tudelano. What’s more, Hugo Rincón, Luis Bilbao and Xabi Arberas premiered. The Etxeberria boys returned to the path of victory, in the absence of a match to conclude the second phase, and are opting for the lead for the promotion playoff, a ceiling that would make them land with all the morale in the world.

This is the moment of hitting for the goal from midfield

ATHLETIC



The game began with a Tudelano who surprised with his staging. The Navarrese team settled in the rival field and took a penalty ahead of Suarez after Rincón knocked down Rodrigo. From there, the puppies were improving in their actions and almost in the first arrival, Jaso yielded to Ewan and he, with his heels, left Serrano in an unbeatable position to put the tables in the 26th minute.

Bilbao Athletic grew as the minutes passed and enjoyed numerous occasions. Victor, with a nice shot after the assistance of Nico Williams, sealed the comeback. Iñaki’s brother attracts many defenders and continues with his warehouse full of goal passes. Then came Serrano’s work of art, a double that he will not forget. He looked that Otaño was ahead and beat him from his own field.