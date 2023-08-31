August 31, 1997 marked the fateful day Diana of Wales lost her life as a result of a tragic car accident in Paris.

(Also read: Feared Venezuelan drug trafficker ‘Taliban’ would have been thrown into the sea, according to strong video).

One of the people present at that moment was Xavier Gourmelon, the leader of the fire team that arrived at the accident site.

According to the firefighter’s testimony, the last words Diana uttered while still inside the vehicle were: “My God, what happened?” according to information from The nation.

She was 36 years old and had been living under constant world attention for more than 15 years, due to her marriage to the then heir to the British throne: Prince Charles, who now reigns as Charles III.

Thanks to her charm and strong personality, Diana Spencer was nicknamed “the people’s princess.”

More than two decades after her passing, she remains one of the most beloved royals in the world.

Who was Lady Di?

The 1st. July 1961 marked the birth of Diana Frances Spencer in the United Kingdom, born into an aristocratic and noble family.

In 1981, she became famous worldwide when she got engaged and later married Carlos, the son of Queen Elizabeth II.

Archive photos of Lady Diana

The global spotlight seemed to favor Diana, who, thanks to her charisma, modesty and dedication to charity, quickly won the public’s affection.

Despite its noble provenance, it did not confine itself within the walls of Buckingham Palace.

(Keep reading: Car bomb exploded in commercial zone of Quito, Ecuador: Colombian, among suspects).

In stead of, she exhibited an innate openness and empathy that led her to connect with individuals from various walks of life.

In 1992, the exact same year that Diana divorced Carlos, a journalist described her as “the only princess for the people”, thus highlighting how her royal status also resonated with society.

This stemmed, among other things, from his ability to use his position to raise awareness about pressing issues, such as the eradication of land mines and the fight against AIDS.

He joined this cause at a time when stigma and misinformation on the subject were on the rise.

Despite her formal non-affiliation with the British Royal Family, and her divorce from the current King Charles III, Lady Di remained a focus of global attention.

(We recommend: Daniel Sancho Case: Edwin Arrieta had 2 motives, one gave clues to the time of the crime).

He continued to face relentless pressure from the press, which ultimately played a major role in the tragic outcome of his life.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING