My paternal grandfather spoke very little, and went away as silently as he had lived, bowing his white head to his chest, without a moan, at the dining room table. My maternal grandfather never kept quiet, but in the last years of his life, after his wife died, he barely opened his mouth again. At that time I had been away from home for a long time, and I had stopped paying attention to him, in that somewhat ruthless way in which young people become disinterested in old people, but my entire childhood had been spent listening to the stories he told, which he told me. They counted me alone as if I were an adult, perhaps because everyone in the family was bored with them, or because in those difficult lives they had there was little time between returning exhausted from work and falling asleep. I was in the field picking olives or helping with garden chores and I listened to the things that older men, my grandparents’ contemporaries, and also those my parents’ age, told each other. A generation had lived through the Civil War as adults, and they also had very favorable memories of the Primo de Rivera dictatorship, in which they said that there had been a lot of work in public works; My father’s was that of those who were children in the war. Many of them remembered her without sadness, because they had spent no less than three years without going to school. That memory colored with partial tones of happiness returned when I found it in stories and novels by Juan García Hortelano, a child in Madrid under siege, and in the things that the mother of my friend Luis Suñén, who was playing with his friends, told me one memorable afternoon. collect pieces of chilled shrapnel on the Gran Vía, after the bombings.

Beneath the enforced silence of the Franco dictatorship there was a murmur of voices telling stories in the privacy of the family, in the workgroups and the fields. The men spoke, bent over the ground with a saliva-soaked, half-extinguished cigarette in their mouths. Sometimes I paid attention and other times I heard them in the background, together with the sounds of that time, the hoe against the earth, the sickle reaping, the flow of water in the irrigation ditches. Poor peasants destined without excuse to go to the front, the war they told about had nothing to do with that of American films or comic books. war exploits that we all read as children at the time. It was a war of the poor, sometimes cruel and other times grotesque or comic, between tedium, confusion, fear, roguery, the nonsense of so many men having to kill each other; kill each other and also kill animals, mules or horses, which would have been of excellent help in the fields instead of ending up disemboweled and with all four legs stiff towards the sky. Anchored in a reality that was often adverse, subject to all the hazards of the weather, a peasant is allergic to any form of epic. They said that when shooting they always closed their eyes. They could not conceive of the fearful collective abstraction of something called the Enemy. “If the one in front of me I did not know him and had not done anything to me, why would I kill him?”

It is the stubborn and mocking wisdom of Sancho Panza, identical to that of the soldier Švejk in the First World War, and that of that 17-year-old boy who was going to be a mechanic in Madrid and who was also forced to go to war, Miguel Gila. Only in Gila’s memoirs have I fully recognized the tone of those lost voices, so different from those of the ideologues and militants, so little received in history books. I left that world and stopped listening to them, and many of them were forgotten, but others ended up forming part of personal memory and imagination, and they have not stopped feeding me.

The generation of those who were soldiers has completely died out, and it is the next one, that of children, those who suffered much more in the postwar period than in the war, those who had vivid memories of what they called “the year of hunger.” ”, 1945, which is fading now. Miquel Echarri says in EL PAÍS Semanal that there are 16,000 centenarians left in Spain, and that historians urge that the testimonies of those who are still lucid be collected, but there will be many more who are past ninety, some mired in irreversible silence, such as that of my grandfather’s last years, but many others still full of things to tell, the pulse of the concrete and the lived, the minimal events that happen on the margins and are more revealing than notable events: the sensory, the shocking, the unforeseen, which only those who were present can know. Until recently, my mother, who is 94 years old, remembered herself as a child running to a shelter with her little brother in her arms, when the sirens and then the airplane engines announced the Francoist bombings of Jaén.

“It is about giving back to History a fundamental human dimension: how the events were experienced, what perceptions existed at the time, what impact they had on indirect witnesses or on those who personally suffered the consequences,” historian Óscar Rodríguez Barreira tells Miquel Echarri. The generation that is now dying out was the last in Spain to fully experience the world before the explosion of development, the last to practice the immemorial trades of agriculture and crafts, very sophisticated popular knowledge on which their livelihood and the dignity of their lives were based. Now I feel guilty for not having listened and asked everything I should have. My paternal grandfather was also a soldier at the front, but he didn’t say anything, and I didn’t ask him. My maternal grandmother had been a tailor and had also worked weaving things out of esparto grass, which was then an everyday material, with which baskets, mats, baskets, and baskets for storing olives were made. Her husband was an overflowing narrator, an oral Balzac who invoked Don Manuel Azaña and Doctor Juan Negrín as well as General Primo de Rivera, whom he claimed to have crossed paths with one night on a remote street in Úbeda, when he accompanied Alfonso XIII on an official visit to the city. My grandfather said that the general was alone and that he had seen him by the light of a light bulb on a corner. The general said to him: “Excuse me, have you seen His Majesty around here?” Given the King’s quarrelsome nocturnality, the story may not be false, although it is unlikely. She, my grandmother, was more inclined to the conciseness of the epigram than to the grand narrative display, to irony than to melodrama. When he began one of his great stories, she, sitting beside him, would pinch him under the skirts. “Manuel, don’t talk so much.” They all knew well the fate of some who had raised their fearless or brave voices, who had “marked themselves” before the defeat. It was she who died and he who remained silent.

Now we, children and grandchildren of that time, are about to be another last generation, that of those who listened, those who spent their childhood in that lost world. Telling truthfully what one has experienced seems to me to be a civic obligation. The past is very easily flooded with ignorance and lies. A civilized community is based largely on a conversation between the living and the dead. Our task is to witness what we have seen with our own eyes, even when it seems that no one is interested, and also to tell what our elders told us, which otherwise would not have left a mark on the story of History.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_