When a person dies, sometimes a obituary in local newspapers reporting the death. It is usually the relatives who choose to create an obituary that specifies the name, date, city and place where the funeral will be held, as well as the list of people who communicate the news. It is also common for them to use the obituary to remember the deceased or in the key of condolences, in a box of mourning.

On other occasions, although less frequent, it is the deceased himself who prepares his obituary in life for its posthumous publication. Sometimes, the obituary serves to give the stitch to all those people who did not behave as they should and mistreated the relationship they had with the deceased. This is the case of this lady, who decided to publish an obituary ‘a posteriori’, which a newspaper reader shared on Twitter admiring the clarity of the lady: «Clear things! No hints. Without anesthesia. ”, Wrote the user @pgsarria.

The last will of Mª Paz Fuentes Fernández, a neighbor of the town of Lugo, in Galicia, was none other than that of send those relatives for a walk that had been put aside in life. The woman passed away on June 2 and wrote down her wish to remove the people around her who had not cared for her from her funeral: «I impose my last will so that you only allow yourself to attend my funeral, in the mortuary, church and cemetery to the people mentioned below: Fina García Vázquez, Juan Pedro Tejero García, Antón Montenegro, Segundo Viñas, Carmelita, Julián Francés, Rosa, Ana Tere Fernández, Ascensión Rodríguez, Susana, Silvia, Noelia, Pilar Lema, Ricardo , Juan…”.

The woman was very clear about the names of the people she did consider worthy of attending her farewell. It would be relatives, friends or relatives of the deceased who would have been by her side. For this reason, she decided to listen to her heart and “following my principles and my particular way of saying things”, they led her to write down a will that must have hurt some of the people she left out. But she was clear about it «since my family has not been of blood for a long time». For all those who are left out of the list of names she chose, the woman dedicated a few words: «To the rest of the people who never cared during my life, I wish you to continue as far as you were», Sentence in his obituary.

Following the publication of the obituary on Twitter, numerous users reacted and gave their opinion on the woman’s words. Some applauded the decision and the clear expression of the woman: “Wonderful”, “Olé, olé and olé”, “I don’t want to imagine what she will put in the will. Not even the prompter remains alive “or” He left without rancor. He only needed to put Sons of bitches! ». Others took it with humor and asked that the story continue: “It must be a soap opera”, “We are going to be left wanting to know more.”