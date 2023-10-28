The farewell of the sculptor, painter and set designer José Lucas this Saturday in Cieza was, in reality, a gathering of friends, family and admirers of the work of the unclassifiable artist, who died on Monday at the age of 77 in Madrid, as a result of a series of complications after a fall a few days before at the foot of his murals at the Chamartín railway station. His children, Antonio and María, deposited the urn with the ashes in the family pantheon in the Santo Cristo del Consuelo cemetery in Cieza.

Antonio Lucas, journalist from ‘El Mundo’ and renowned poet, dedicated a few words to those present: «Friends from Madrid, Murcia and Cieza, friends from childhood, from the military, architects, poets, painters… the world of my father in this town where he finally wanted to stay. He wanted to die in Madrid, and unfortunately he died in Madrid: under the murals of the Chamartín station, as he wanted to be remembered, with the painting and under his work.

The son of this exceptional creator, possessor of his own universe that embraced the poetry of the authors of the Generation of ’27 as the greatest source of inspiration, evoked all that “fantasy of color and prowess of forms” that characterized his father’s career, forged in her studios in Madrid, Mazarrón and Cieza. «My father, you already knew what he was like: he burned in all directions. He was volcanic, vitriolic, generous and expansive. “He gave me clear instructions in case this happened.”

On the third day of being hospitalized at the Gregorio Marañón he knew that this could happen. «He took me and gave me some instructions that I summarize briefly. He told me, ‘if I stick my beak’, which was a very typical expression of my father, ‘you know what to do’. Yes, he had told me several times, ‘but I’m going to repeat it to you’, he insisted to me. ‘Cinerate, collect the ashes, put them in a car and go directly to Cieza. You can only make one stop: at the Juanito restaurant, have a veal nugget and when you finish it, throw me down the toilet.’ And the truth is that we have not fulfilled almost any of them because he also told me not to have parties for him.

Antonio Lucas made those present laugh with these words, told with humor despite everything: “I think my father would have liked a music band to come here, because after all he had that bird-like and playful soul that Murcians have and, even if he gets a little angry, he deserves to say goodbye in this spirit. The journalist, who came accompanied by his wife [Lara Siscar, periodista de RTVE y presentadora del Telediario del fin de semana]He also remembered Jesús Carrillo, “who has been a brother to us these days.”

Previously, the mayor of Cieza, Tomás Rubio, thanked those present on behalf of the Corporation for accompanying the family “in this tragic moment in life that we must all face together,” and added that, although Pepe Lucas did not want a farewell funeral, “what we leave today are the ashes, but the person is still alive among us.”

Among the group of people who attended this farewell without pomp for José Lucas in the Cieza cemetery were well-known faces from the world of politics and culture, among them the senator Francisco Bernabé, the national representative of the PP Miriam Guardiola, the former mayor from Cieza and history of the PSRM Ramón Ortiz; Juan Monreal, former rector of the University of Murcia; UMU professors Pedro Guerrero and Pedro Luis Ladrón de Guevara; the architects Juan Antonio Molina and Martín Lejarraga; the bullfighter Rafaelillo, who was very affected and hugged and kissed the urn through tears; the painters José Manuel Fernández Melero, Ángel Haro, Paulina Real and the family of the sculptor Hernández Cano; the gallery owners José Fermín Serrano, Paquita Serrano and Emilio Morales; the screen printer Pepe Jiménez; the foundryman José Monserrate; the editor of La Fea Burguesía and Alfaqueque Fernando Fernández Villa; the photographer Fernando Galindo; and the journalists Paco García, Miguel Massotti, Carmen Campos, Claudio Caballero, Antonio Arco, Fuensanta Carreres and María Dolores Martínez de la Vieja, widow of the writer Antonio Segado del Olmo, and the writer and columnist Antonio Balsalobre Martínez, among others. The City Council of Cieza decreed this week a day of mourning for the death of this tireless worker in the arts who always sought the meaning of life through poetry and who leaves a work full of beasts with a heart.