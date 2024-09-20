Believe until you don’t see and see until you don’t believe. Florestan.

The one that starts on Monday will be the last week of government of President Lopez Obrador.

This is how fast his government has run if one looks at that Saturday, December 1, 2018, five years, nine months and 20 days ago today, when the presidential sash was placed before the Congress of the Union in San Lázaro and outlined the principles of his administration that will end at the last minute of next Monday, the 30th.

His has been, for him, a unique, different, nationalist and popular government, the revolution of consciences, his fourth transformation After Independence, the Reform, the Revolution, height and continuity in which it places its fourth transformation.

AND Claudia Sheinbaumwho has made his own this commitment that goes beyond a government will receive a country in which, above the official discourse, faces many challenges and more difficult conditions of those who received Lopez Obrador that December of 2018.

Economically, the biggest deficit of this century and not seen since the eighties, a health system that is nowhere near the same as Denmark’snot to mention the best in the world, as he repeats, and the worst level of insecurity on record with almost 200 thousand homicides, average of 95 daily and one every 16 minutes and More than 51 thousand missingOf the 115,000 since records began in the 1960s, almost one in two occurred during this six-year period.

On the other hand, receives a congress designed by the president and 24 governors also appointed by hima party-movement that cannot be understood without López Obrador, just as this one cannot be understood without him, where Luisa Maria Mayor will reignbut will govern his son Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran that will follow more than the line of the new president, the one they tell you about from that farm in Tabasco that has as its name an obligatory destination but that you resist taking.

But that will be a decision for the new president, her predecessor and the circumstances.

SCRAPS

1. POSITION.- Well no, Andy will not be the general secretary of Morena, said Mario Delgado. He will be the Secretary of Organization, which is the most powerful party position. But the position does not matter much either, being Andrés Manuel López Beltrán;

2. DELIVERY.- After that unusual display of the CCE against the judicial reform, the calm and official waters of its leader, Francisco Cervantes, returned to their level and he came out in defense of said reform, there is no need to be alarmed, he said; and

3. DATA.- López Obrador will finish his government without the information about Zambada that he has requested from Washington, and that will be known later, and that is why he cancelled his relationship with Ken Salazar, of whom he said that we have no subject to meet.



