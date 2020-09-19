Lawyer Maksim Znak, a member of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition, to which Alyaksandr Lukashenka is being called on for dialogue, went on a hunger strike on Friday, September 18.

This happened after he was charged with calls for action aimed at causing harm to national security, writes Tut.by.

“The accusations, as well as the suspicions, are not concretized, it is not clear from him which statements of Maxim are regarded as directed against national security, it is based on persecution for expressing an opinion,” – said the lawyer of the Sign Dmitry Laevsky, who is quoted by the publication.

According to the defender, the Sign came to the conclusion that the legal mechanisms for protecting the rights and freedoms of the individual do not work in the Republic of Belarus and in the conditions of the pre-trial detention center he does not see other ways of struggle, “given the obvious absurdity of what is happening in the part of the accusation of a crime for free expression of citizens’ opinion …

“According to Znak, refusal to eat food is one of the few remaining ways for him to fight against lawlessness and injustice in the country in the conditions of a pre-trial detention center. Maxim has repeatedly said that in the state all people should be guided by the law. As the Sign explained, the refusal of food is intended to convince everyone, especially law enforcement officers, to remember the spiritual and moral values ​​on which the law is based, and not to destroy them, ” – Laevsky declared.

The defense lawyer added that in connection with the illegality of the criminal prosecution and the arbitrariness of the detention, the lawyer Maxim Znak on September 18, from the moment of the presentation of the charge, officially announced his refusal to eat, which he notified the administration of the pre-trial detention center in writing.

The newspaper reminds that Znak was a lawyer of Viktor Babaryko, who ran for the presidency of Belarus in the elections, but was not registered as a candidate. He also took an active part in the activities of the Coordination Council, which was created on the initiative of the oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Earlier “FACTS” wrote that in Belarus a protester committed self-immolation in front of the police building.

