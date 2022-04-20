Traditionally, the Ardennes week is made up of three races in one week: the Amstel Gold Race, the Walloon Fleche and the Liège-Bastogne-Liège. They are held on the third Sunday of April, the fourth Wednesday and the fourth Sunday, respectively… but in this 2022 there was a change. The elections in France caused the Paris-Roubaix to go from the second to the third Sunday of the month, exchanging its date with the Amstel.

In this way, the Ardennes broke away, although Flecha Wallona and Liège are the most historic, and have a common denominator: Alejandro Valverde. Nobody has won more times in the sum of both races (five in Flecha and four in Liège). Even Eddy Merckx, who holds the most records, has one less (three and five). “Special and really beautiful week. Accompanied by a great team for the last dance in the Ardennes”, publithe man from Murcia, with a happy emoticon, on his Twitter account. Enric Mas, Gorka Izagirre and Carlos Verona will be some of his squires. The outcome today is one of the most iconic throughout the season: the Wall of Huy. Less than three minutes, with 19% ramps, in which, with rare exceptions, the race is decided.

This is how Valverde won up to five times (2006, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017). It is the most repeated one-day test of his record (133 wins). On Monday he turns 42 in the season of his retirement. In the second part of the race, the most demanding, the runners face a circuit with a triple ascent to Ereffe, Cherave and the aforementioned Wall of Huy, the decisive ‘wall’. Alaphillipe has won three of the last four editions (Hirschi triumphed in 2020). The three of them will be… together with Pogacar. Juan Ayuso and Carlos Rodriguez, also present at Bala’s farewell to ‘his’ wall.