The last trip of the Duke of Edinburgh could not be in another car. A great fan of Land Rovers – in 2019, at the age of 97, he was unharmed from a spectacular accident when he was driving one – the last trip of his coffin will be precisely in a Land Rover Defender that he himself has pampered and prepared in recent years.

Acquired by Philip of Edinburgh in 2003, this is a custom made TD5 130 unit based on your own requests. He would have made some of the modifications himself, despite the fact that he became its owner with more than 80 years of age. Among the installed modifications, the vehicle is painted in military green. It also has special buffers in the rear area, among other improvements.

The funerals, which will be broadcast live on the BBC, will be attended by, among others, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, William and Catherine of Cambridge, as well as Prince Harry. There will be no shortage of the other children of the Queen and Prince Philip: Eduardo and his partner, Sophie; Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew, as well as their daughters Beatriz and Eugenia, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

To the funeral service only 30 people can attend, in accordance with current regulations to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The Duke of Edinburgh himself had written down the details of how he wanted the ceremony to be.