The US primaries are entering the decisive phase. Will Trump continue his dominance or can Haley surprise?

Washington, D.C. – Final spurt in the US primaries. On Super Tuesday, 15 states will vote on who will be president Joe Biden to challenge in November. Before that, votes will take place over the weekend and Monday in Idaho, Missouri and Michigan (March 2nd), in Washington DC (March 3rd) and in North Dakota on March 4th.

In the US Republican presidential primaries, Nikki Haley, the only remaining internal competitor, beats Donald Trump, on Tuesday the moment of truth. If Haley experiences another defeat on Super Tuesday, Trump is almost certain to be nominated again as a presidential candidate. An overview of “Super Tuesday” and the further course of the presidential race:

Trump vs. Haley: What is the starting position of the primaries before “Super Tuesday”?

Trump has won the primaries so far in the states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina and in the US Virgin Islands. Also in Michigan, where the result will not be known until this weekend, There is a clear victory for the ex-president away.

In the course of the primaries, many of Trump's competitors have thrown in the towel, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – only Haley is continuing to fight. Despite the particularly bitter defeat for her in South Carolina, where she was former governor, she wants to continue at least until Super Tuesday.

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. (Archive image 2017) © Seth Wenig/dpa

Based on the primary election results, the delegates are distributed who will officially name the presidential candidate at a party conference. The Republicans need at least 1,215 of the 2,429 delegates for the nomination. According to the count New York Times Trump has so far collected 122 delegate votes (including Michigan), Haley only 24.

Among the Democrats, President Joe Biden sails safely through the primaries because he has no serious competitors. Nevertheless, the votes are a measure of how popular the president is among the grassroots.

In this week's primary election in Michigan, he suffered a severe setback: more than 100,000 participants refused to vote for him by checking “neutral.” The background is criticism of Biden's support for Israel in the Gaza war; In Michigan, which is important for the outcome of the presidential election, there is a high proportion of Muslim voters.

What is at stake on Super Tuesday in the US primaries?

Primary elections will take place in 15 states on Tuesday, including the most populous US states California and Texas. In almost all of these 15 states, both Democrats and Republicans hold on to “Super Tuesday“ cast their votes. The only exception is Alaska, where only Republicans vote. The Democrats are once again announcing the results of their postal vote in Iowa, which lasted several weeks. The Republicans had already voted there in January.

According to the New York Times, 874 of the Republican convention delegates will be distributed on Super Tuesday, which is more than a third of all delegates. If Haley loses again clearly to Trump in most of the 15 states, she is expected to take the consequences and drop out of the race.

Decision after the primaries will probably be between Biden and Trump

The looming rematch of the 2020 duel is not a tempting prospect for many US voters: According to a recently published poll, the majority consider both the 81-year-old Biden and the 77-year-old Trump to be too old for the job.

Especially with Biden, who is already the oldest US president in history, his age is a big issue because of his recurring misfires and mix-ups – although Trump also repeatedly makes such mishaps.

However, Biden has just had his doctor confirm that he is still fit enough for his office. In this respect, it is difficult to imagine that he will not run for office – unless he experiences a serious health crisis.

With Trump, it is less his age than the charges against him that raise the question of whether he can actually run on November 5th. The right-wing populist has been charged four times in criminal proceedings, including for his role in the storming of the Capitol in January 2021 and his other attempts to subsequently overturn his election defeat against Biden in 2020.

Individual states want to exclude Trump from primaries

There is also in the USA There are attempts in several states to exclude him from the primaries – the highest US court is now dealing with these efforts as well as the question of whether Trump, as a former president, enjoys immunity from criminal prosecution. If Trump is convicted of one or more criminal offenses before the election, he will still be allowed to continue running for president. The US Constitution does not provide for a ban on running for office in this case.

There is also no sign that Trump would then give up or that the party would take his candidacy away from him. Trump has so far exploited his self-portrayal as a victim of justice for his election campaign – and would probably do the same if he were convicted. (talk to agencies)