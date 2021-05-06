Yesterday saw what could be the last meeting of the region committee of health experts, announcing which municipalities had excessive Covid figures.

The result is that 26 municipalities within Granada will have to close their town limits and another six will have to close their nonessential businesses, too.

You might ask how long this will be in force, as from Sunday the Alarm Status ends, and along with it the curfew, etc. The fact is that the Council is determined to maintain mobilility restrictions on town with high Covid figures, even if they will need to have it approved by a judge.

The 26 municipalities with a contagion figure over 500 per 100k are:

Albuñol, Gualchos, Beas de Guadix, Benalúa, Fonelas, Huéscar, Lugros, Jun, Albuñuelas, Alfacar, Cijuela, Fuente Vaqueros, Huétor Vega, Íllora, Iznalloz, Montejícar, Villa de Otura, Peligros and Pulianas.

The six municipalities with a contagion figure over 1,000 per 100k are:

Loja, Marchal, Colomera, Montefrío, Salar and Villanueva Mesía.

Amongst other restrictions that stand is the obligatory use of masks, as this measure was imposed separately and was not contained within the State of alarm.

As there will be no curfew, there should be no restrictions on closing times. Furthermore, unless the Council can get judicial approval, there can be no restriction on how many people you mix with once Sunday arrives.

But, do not be suppressed if there is an announcement from the Central Government before Sunday concerning a possible extension of the State of alarm, now that the regional elections for Madrid have come and gone. Basically, nobody is sure what is going to happen and we’re all in the dark.

In the meantime, all Covid restrictions in place stand until Sunday.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)