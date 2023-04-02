Through her social networks, the television host and former Costa Rican model vica andrade50 years old, announced that made the decision to undergo a breast explantation and in turn, send a powerful message to women regarding diseases of breast implantsmentioning that they are real and kill.

“I made this video to raise awareness around breast implant diseases, and also to share that I made the decision to have a breast explant for my health, for my life, for my family, for my body, for loving me, for honoring me, diseases from breast implants are real, they exist and they kill,” said the wife of television producer Memo del Bosque.

What are breast implant diseases? It is a wide variety of symptoms that can be suffered, after undergoing reconstruction or cosmetic augmentation through breast implants (joint and muscle pain, chronic fatigue, concentration and memory problems, respiratory problems, sleep disturbances, anxiety, depression and more).

Vica Andrade commented that more and more women are raising their voices about this situation, “and today I wanted to do it myself, the last two years have been very difficult for my health and that’s why I made this decision.” In a video that she posted, she shared several images of her stay at a hospital, where she underwent the surgery to remove the implants in your breasts. “What is out of your control is under God’s control, what is beyond you is not beyond God.”

Forest Memo He expressed his support, love and admiration for his wife Vica Andrade, given the important decision she made. “Cheer up my love, you are a warrior and you made the best decision, we continue to be strengthened by the hand of God, I love you.”

Many friends from the middle of the show also expressed their support. Maribel Guardia wrote to her: “God willing, this is the beginning of better times ❤️ I adore you, friend.” Esmeralda Pimental told her, “I accompany you in your dear regeneration, thank you for sharing, I hug you tight and with great affection.”