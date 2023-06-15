Blue Cross it continues to move in the transfer market. The cement board, in conjunction with coach Ricardo Ferretti, is working to bring in the missing reinforcements and close the squad for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. According to the most recent reports, the Machine is close to closing two more signings.
According to this information, the La Noria team seeks to strengthen its lead with Diber Changing and Luciano da Rocha Neves. Cruz Azul had been following Cambindo for some time, however, an injury to the Colombian striker had delayed his signing. As soon as he passes the medical exams, he will sign with the sky-blues.
The player himself had revealed that He had an ankle injury that would sideline him from the courts for two monthsbut in his most recent statements he has indicated that he can train normally and that the discomfort is behind him.
Cambindo plays as a center forward and will compete with Augusto Lotti and Moisés for the starting job, since the transfer of Eduardo Aguirre fell through.
Cruz Azul struggled to find a guarantee striker in the Clausura 2023. Neither Gonzalo Carneiro nor Michael Estrada nor Iván Morales nor Augusto Lotti lived up to expectations.
In this sense, the Machine seeks to win a transfer to Al Nassr of the Saudi Arabian league. It treats of the Brazilian attacker Luciano da Rocha. He 30 year old striker currently active in the sao paulo and can play as many as nine as a midfielder.
Luciano’s contract with Sao Paulo expires until December 2024, so the team interested in keeping his letter will have to put close to 3.3 million dollars on the table.
