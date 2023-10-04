Don Danilo Priori had been ill for some time, a hereditary condition that had changed his life: his last trip to see the sea

His last wish, before going to Heaven. A journey to look at the sea, resigned to the fact that the end had now come for him. Don Danilo Priori, priest of the diocese of L’Aquila, lost his life due to a rare form of hereditary systemic amyloidosis. He was only 53 years old.

He had been struggling with his condition for about 10 years. He knew that his whole body was now compromised, even his heart. He could no longer even carry out his function as a priest and support his beloved faithful. Thus, Don Danilo Priori chose to leave for one last trip in Isola delle Femmine, Sicily. He wanted see the sea. He passed away forever inside the hotel room where he was staying. News that shook the entire community and his family. The priest was only 53 years old.

The investigators opened an investigation file as a necessary action and ordered a toxicological test, which as everyone expected, was negative result. No mystery surrounding the parish priest’s death. The body has already been returned to his loved ones. It was his relatives who told of his condition, which for 10 years shook his life, compromising everything. His body and his service to the Lord.

This disease, which he had been fighting for 10 years, had over time seriously compromised, among other things, his cardiac functions.

The funeral will be celebrated tomorrow, October 5, at 10.30 am, in the Gesù Maestro church in Rome. In the meantime, numerous messages have appeared on the web, published by all those who wanted to remember him and say goodbye to him for the last time:

Rest in peace Danilo, now it’s time to breathe the air of Paradise and Eternal Joy that you desired so much: now it’s time to move on.