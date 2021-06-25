The Juan de la Cierva sports center in Getafe becomes the epicenter of Spanish athletics for three days. 616 athletes registered in individual events (303 women and 313 men). Many of them aspiring to a double dream: the national title and achieve the desired Olympic minimum or, failing that, obtain points that help them climb places in the World Athletics ranking, a fundamental piece to achieve the ticket to the Tokyo Games .

The classification is more complicated than ever and as a summary today there are 39 athletes (29 men and 10 women) plus the mixed 4×400 with a minimum although for example in the 3,000 men’s obstacles there are four athletes when the maximum that can attend is three. There are twelve more that by ranking would be within (8 male and four female), plus a few that are eligible by the RFEA if there are resignations and another seven with serious options to enter the World Ranking since they are very close to the positions that give access .

If we talk about names, we must highlight three important last-minute absences: Fernando Carro (which has a minimum of 3,000 obstacles), Mariano Garcia (with options to go to Tokyo in 800 but that after being operated on for appendicitis will also be low in the Games), and Jesus gomez (injured in the soleus, but will almost certainly go to Tokyo benefited by Katir’s decision to go in 5,000 and not 1,500).

Casualties that do not reduce the impressive level, for example in 110 hurdles where the great news of seeing Orlando Ortega (silver in Rio) on the track again connects with the battle that he will live with Asier Martínez and Quique Llopis. Today there will already be four finals with Eusebio Cáceres (length) and Laura Redondo (hammer) looking for the title and minimum. And a great duel in 3,000 obstacles between Irene Sánchez-Escribano and Carolina Robles.

