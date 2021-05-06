The Spanish women’s taekwondo has its last train to the Tokyo Games in the Pre-Olympic that starts this Friday in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. There will be the sensation of this 2021, Adriana Cerezo, who last April was proclaimed European champion in the -49 kg category with only 17 years and in her first appearance in absolute continentals. Also another from Madrid, Cecilia Castro, 23 years old and a European bronze of -73 kg in 2018, although this time he will compete in -67 kg.

If you want to accompany Jesús Tortosa, Javier Pérez Polo and Raúl Martínez, their three counterparts who have already won the place in a historic event for Spanish taekwondo, they will have to reach at least until the last fight, because only the finalists of each peso will get a ticket.

Cerezo assured As after winning his first absolute European gold that “hopefully” he could go to the Pre-Olympic and win the place. His wishes were fulfilled with the call of the Spanish Federation and This alcalaína, who started taekwondo when she was only “four years old” thanks to her grandfather, will have the opportunity to win a place in the Games when she has not finished high school yet. At his side, Cecilia Castro. Present and future of this sport with a common destiny: to be next July 23 in Japan.