With the Spanish presidency of the EU, we have six months to write the history of the next decade. At this time we must decide what the position between Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean will be: to do or to appear. In other words, draw up an ambitious roadmap that goes beyond declarations of intent; or maintain a conventional relationship that, although it is profitable, has not developed its full potential.

The good news is that we are on the side of doing, since Spain is strongly promoting the relaunch of relations between the two blocs. This situation invites optimism, but there are basic questions that must be addressed. In the first place, it is necessary to get out of the Latin American synecdoche and stop conceiving the part for the whole. In other words, Europe has to understand Latin America and the Caribbean as a diverse whole and not as bilateral alliances with some countries.

Latin America is the Amazon, but it is also the Darién, the reefs of the Caribbean, the aquifers of the pampas, the Andean páramos or the glaciers of Patagonia. For this reason, the approaches of the EU to the region must be different, personalized and adapted to each of the countries and sub-regions such as the Southern Cone, the Andean axis, the Caribbean or Mesoamerica. Nature has no political-administrative limits.

Secondly, it is necessary to cultivate and make visible the common historical and cultural values, the shared vision of the world, in order to involve all the countries of the EU. Beyond trade, Latin America and the Caribbean is a region of peace and refuge. For a good part of the 20th century, for example, it welcomed citizens from all European countries in times of crisis, wars and between wars, and millions of exiles turned their descendants into Latin Americans and Caribbeans.

At this juncture, actors such as CAF -development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean- are promoting new alliances to boost investment and trade, jointly address major global challenges such as climate change or digital transformation, and put Latin American solutions and Caribbean countries in the orbit of international decision-making forums.

The European Union is the bloc that provides the most official development assistance, and Latin America and the Caribbean is a region of solutions, for example in environmental issues, protection of biodiversity or food security, so we need to promote and specify these synergies.

We have a well-structured roadmap. The first stop will be on July 17 at the Business Summit of Heads of State in Brussels, organized by CAF, IDB and the European Commission, which will bring together political leaders, company CEOs, directors of development finance institutions and industry associations to review the key aspects of the Global Gateway Investment Agenda.

The second stop will be the first meeting of finance ministers from the EU and Latin America and the Caribbean, on September 15 in Santiago de Compostela, which will bring together the 33 Latin American and Caribbean ministers and the 27 from the EU to accelerate an agenda of investments to leverage resources that support the 2030 Agenda. This historic meeting, organized by CAF and the Government of Spain, will encourage new investments to accelerate the green transition, digital transformation and human development.

The promotion of the EU-Latin America and the Caribbean alliance should help us overcome some of the socioeconomic gaps in the region. For example, currently there are still 200 million Latin Americans in a situation of poverty, women occupy only 15% of management positions and the poorest 50% only accumulates 1% Of wealth.

We are facing the last train from Europe to Latin America and the Caribbean. A train loaded with potential, illusions and promises of progress for both blocks, which Europeans and Latin Americans should not miss.

Sergio Díaz-Granados is executive president of CAF.