The Murcian Miguel Ángel López, world and European champion of the 20 kilometer march for almost a decade, was reborn last summer in Munich, when he was proclaimed European champion again, this time in the 35 kilometres. The one from Llano de Brujas no longer expected something like that. It was an award that a walker did not have who since his failure at the Rio 2016 Games had not raised his head.

«Even Michelangelo himself doubted himself. I have had to be very on top of him, support him, support him and support him. I have always said that he is the best in the world and that he would prove it again. But all this time there were people, many people, who told me: ‘Carrillo, leave it, Miguel is finished. Don’t get tired ‘”, recounted his inseparable José Antonio Carrillo after the success of his pupil in the German city a year ago.

The Ciezano coach, who will be by his side tomorrow in the final of the 35 kilometers of the World Cup in Budapest (starting at 7:00 am), always believed that Superlópez would rise from his ashes. «The one in Rio was such a painful defeat that it haunted him for several years. In his situation, perhaps someone else would have left him, but Miguel has a lot of willpower and the 2022 gold medal was a gift for him,” confesses Carrillo.

Miguel Ángel López is now at peace with himself. The 2022 continental gold reconciled him with the march and tomorrow he will go out to compete in his seventh World Cup without any kind of pressure. At 35, however, he is not satisfied with bronze. “I am a maverick and I want to fight for gold,” the veteran marcher admitted to ‘ABC’ a few weeks ago.

Paris and withdrawal



It will be his last World Cups, but he still has the rope to continue crushing himself for another year and fight for an Olympic medal at the 2024 Paris Games. «I see myself at the Paris Games, but not in the following ones. I have little left in the elite and I am studying Sports Sciences. Maybe I dedicate myself to teaching or I am an athletics coach, ”says the athlete from Llano de Brujas.

Superlópez is concerned about the future of the march. «I am a romantic of the march and I did not like anything that the 50 kilometers have disappeared, a mythical test. And then, well, I didn’t like that they removed the 35 kilometers from the Olympic program either. Everything has happened without great explanations and we have to adapt to what other people are deciding. In my case, I will have to adapt again to 20 kilometers, “says the Murcian.