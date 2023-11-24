The father of Giulia Cecchettin he is destroyed, he is experiencing pain that is almost impossible to understand. Trying to wear his shoes is heartbreaking. Gino had already lost his wife and now he will never be able to hug his little girl again, who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta.

A father who, despite everything, does not remain silent and appeals to all girls and women who live in a morbid relationship. He asked them to ask for helpto confide in someone, because he would like Giulia to be the last victim.

A few hours ago, Giulia Cecchettin’s father published a touching photo on his Instagram profile. The background of a paradise and in the foreground the wife and daughter embraced with their hands angel wings. This is how she imagines them, finally free and happy, they are reunited and now the mother will be able to protect her little girl forever.

My loves.

Few words, but full of meaning. The disappearance of Giulia Cecchettin has left an indelible mark in the heart of the whole of Italy. She had decided to leave Filippo Turetta, but she had remained his friend because she was, after all he felt tenderness. She had confided it to her friends in some WhatsApp audios that have spread on the web in the last few hours. The 22-year-old was afraid that her ex might hurt himself, he had told her several times that without her he would not continue to live. So she allowed him, for fear that she might commit an unhealthy act, to remain in her life. But she Giulia could no longer tolerate that situation and the boy’s behavior and she had asked her friends for advice.

In the end, Filippo Turetta committed that unhealthy act, but not on himself. He attacked Giulia and ended her life with 26 stab wounds. The girl bled to death. Then he abandoned her body in a wooded area and fled abroad. He has been captured in Germany and is now awaiting extradition to Italy.