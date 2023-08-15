Next Wednesday the grand final of the European Super Cup between Manchester City and Seville.
The champion of the Champions League and the winner of the Europa League, will face each other in the defining match to determine who is the boss of the continent.
The English team comes from winning Milan in the UEFA Champions League, beating the Italian club by the slightest difference. For its part, the Spanish squad beat Juventus in Turin by an aggregate score of 3-2, thus achieving its seventh title in all history and becoming the most successful in the competition.
For now, here we review the last times that the Spanish and English met in the Super Cup.
In 2012, Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid met in the grand final of the UEFA Super Cup.
The Spanish team had no mercy, and thrashed the Blues by a score of 4-1, with goals from Miranda and a hat-trick from Falcao, who came out on the pitch at Stade Louis II in Monaco.
On August 8, 2017, the grand final of the European Super Cup was played between Real Madrid and Manchester United.
In a tight game and mostly played in the middle part of the field, the meringues won 2-1 with goals from Casemiro and Isco Alarcón, while the English discounted the Belgian Lukaku.
The most recent final played between English and Spanish clubs took place in 2021, when Chelsea and Villarreal met on the Windsor Park field in Northern Ireland.
In a game of heart and back and forth, in regular time the score was tied 1-1, with goals from Hakim Ziyech and Gerard Moreno, respectively.
Everything was defined from the penalty shootout, where the English won 6-5.
More European football news:
#times #Spanish #English #met #Super #Cup
Leave a Reply