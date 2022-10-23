Toluca is the first grand finalist of the Liga MX Opening 2022 tournament. The team led by Ignacio Ambriz suffered until the last second of the semifinals against America, however, the Scarlets were able to endure the result and get their ticket to the final series for the title.
The Red Devils finished in sixth position in the general table after signing a great first half in the regular phase of the tournament and a second half with many problems. Despite this, the team from Mexico stood up to America with a lot of personality, the top candidate for the title, and won 2-3 on the aggregate scoreboard.
After several seasons with mediocre performances, Deportivo Toluca managed to qualify for a new Mexican soccer final. The board of the choriceros made a strong investment this semester and, under the command of Ambriz, achieved one of the objectives: to qualify for the final. The next goal is to keep the cup.
The Devils seek to break their long drought of titles, since they haven’t been able to lift a league title since the 2010 Bicentennial tournament. The last time Toluca reached the grand finale of Mexican soccer was in Clausura 2018. On that occasion, the Mexicans faced Santos Laguna.
In the first leg, held on May 17, 2018, the Guerreros got a score in favor with goals from Julio César Furch and Djaniny Tavares.
Luis Quiñones scored for the Devils. In the second leg, at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, the game ended tied at one goal: Furch put the albiverdes ahead and Gabriel Hauche tied at 82, but this score was not enough.
In the 2022 Apertura final, Toluca will seek revenge for this lost final and, finally, break a 12-year title-less streak.
