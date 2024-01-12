Since the 19/20 season, Spanish football has experienced a drastic change in its way of playing the Spanish Super Cup, and also with the desire to open borders and reach more people outside of Spain, the venue for the tournament was set. in Saudi Arabia and, from being a single match, to a tie from the semi-finals.
The set of four teams that would make up the semifinals would be the champion and runner-up of LaLiga and the champion and runner-up of the Spanish Cup, choosing in order of LaLiga position, if any were repeated in the cup. In the past, the League champion and the cup champion used to play this match, with the cup runner-up taking the place if the champion also repeated in the domestic format, which leads us to think, it has been how long since the two have faced each other. true champions of the competitions.
|
Year
|
Finalist 1
|
Finalist 2
|
Result
|
22/23
|
FC Barcelona
|
real Madrid
|
3-1
|
21/22
|
real Madrid
|
Athletic Club
|
2-0
|
20/21
|
Athletic Club
|
FC Barcelona
|
3-2
|
19/20
|
real Madrid
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
0(4)-0(1)
|
18/19
|
FC Barcelona
|
Sevilla FC
|
2-1
|
17/18
|
real Madrid
|
FC Barcelona
|
5-1
|
16/17
|
FC Barcelona
|
Sevilla FC
|
5-0
|
15/16
|
Athletic Club
|
FC Barcelona
|
5-1
|
14/15
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
real Madrid
|
2-1
We would have to go back to the 2017 Super Cup final (at that time it was played at the beginning of the season and not like now after the year), to find a confrontation where the best team in the Spanish league and the best cup team. That season, or rather, the previous season, Real Madrid had conquered LaLiga, and FC Barcelona was Copa del Rey champion against Sevilla.
At that time the Super Cup was a two-legged, round-trip, and the first of the two was played in Barcelona. The result was favorable to the white team with a final score of 1-3 and goals from Piqué for Madrid, Cristiano and Asensio on the white scoreboard, and Leo Messi for the Blaugranas. Mention that Cristiano and Asensio came off the bench and the Portuguese striker himself was sent off in the 82nd minute.
The return leg, in Madrid, was a complicated match for the culés, who were hoping to overcome a Real Madrid team without its biggest star, at a time when the rivalry with Messi was at its peak, but again a goal by Marco Asensio, absolute MVP of the Super Cup, in the 4th minute of the game, and another goal by Benzema, they closed the 5-1 aggregate, with a final 2-0 in that match.
Since that final, not only had no competition been played between the best in each competition, but only last year's had been between the two big Spanish clubs. Since that time, the format, the place, the way of qualifying and even the players have changed.
Of those who will play in that two-legged final, FC Barcelona only has two players on the squad, Sergi Roberto and Marc-André Ter Stegen, and the goalkeeper will in fact not be able to play due to injury. Of Real Madrid, Kroos, Modric, Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez are the ones who could repeat from that time, and in this case it is Lucas, the Galician, who will be missing due to injury.
To put the situation in context, Gavi was 13 years old and Lamine Yamal was 10, and players like Camavinga or Tchuameni were 15 and 17 respectively. Of the current FC Barcelona players, only 4 players played in Spain professionally, adding Íñigo Martínez and a very young Ferran Torres to the list of the two mentioned above.
