The set of four teams that would make up the semifinals would be the champion and runner-up of LaLiga and the champion and runner-up of the Spanish Cup, choosing in order of LaLiga position, if any were repeated in the cup. In the past, the League champion and the cup champion used to play this match, with the cup runner-up taking the place if the champion also repeated in the domestic format, which leads us to think, it has been how long since the two have faced each other. true champions of the competitions.

At that time the Super Cup was a two-legged, round-trip, and the first of the two was played in Barcelona. The result was favorable to the white team with a final score of 1-3 and goals from Piqué for Madrid, Cristiano and Asensio on the white scoreboard, and Leo Messi for the Blaugranas. Mention that Cristiano and Asensio came off the bench and the Portuguese striker himself was sent off in the 82nd minute.

The return leg, in Madrid, was a complicated match for the culés, who were hoping to overcome a Real Madrid team without its biggest star, at a time when the rivalry with Messi was at its peak, but again a goal by Marco Asensio, absolute MVP of the Super Cup, in the 4th minute of the game, and another goal by Benzema, they closed the 5-1 aggregate, with a final 2-0 in that match.

Of those who will play in that two-legged final, FC Barcelona only has two players on the squad, Sergi Roberto and Marc-André Ter Stegen, and the goalkeeper will in fact not be able to play due to injury. Of Real Madrid, Kroos, Modric, Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez are the ones who could repeat from that time, and in this case it is Lucas, the Galician, who will be missing due to injury.

To put the situation in context, Gavi was 13 years old and Lamine Yamal was 10, and players like Camavinga or Tchuameni were 15 and 17 respectively. Of the current FC Barcelona players, only 4 players played in Spain professionally, adding Íñigo Martínez and a very young Ferran Torres to the list of the two mentioned above.