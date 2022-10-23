Exactly the last time The gang managed to overcome an adverse marker in league It was in Clausura 2016. On that occasion, the royal club finished as the general leader of the competition, facing America, fourth place, in the semifinals. In the first match, held at the Aztecthe Eagles won 1-0 with a goal from the Paraguayan Osvaldo Martinez. For the Vuelta, at the Giant of Steel, the Colombian Edwin Cardona tied the global 1-1 and even the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori achieved the somersault 2-1, however, the Ecuadorian Michael Arroyo He equalized everything again at 63′. At 77′, the Uruguayan Carlos Sanchez made it 3-2 on aggregate, but once again gambetite appeared for the global 3-3, until at 87′, cardona put the final 4-3 through the penalty spot to face Pachuca in the end.

On May 21, 2016, the Rayados achieved a historic victory against América by beating them 4-2 in the second leg semis of the Clausura 2016. pic.twitter.com/e116I4k8fm — DLPTLV (@dlptlv) May 21, 2017

Anyway, The king midas He has managed to come back on several occasions. In fact, in his first stage, he achieved it in the grand final of the 2009 Apertura when Blue Cross he won 3-1 in the first half and ended up succumbing 4-3 after a brace from the Chilean Humberto Suazo; In the grand final of the Apertura 2010, the royal team lost 3-2 to Santos Laguna in the first leg, but in the second leg they thrashed 3-0, again with a brace from Suazo pacifierand finally, in the grand finale of the Concachampions 2012-2013were losing 2-0 against Santos, leaving the board 4-2 in their favor after a brace by Aldo DeNigris.