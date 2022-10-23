After being beaten 5-2 by Pachuca in the Hidalgo Stadiummost of the fans see it impossible for Rayados to get up to overcome said marker next Sunday in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumbecause it would be difficult for the hidalguenses to betray their style of play and knowing that the coach Victor Manuel Vucetich he is a defensive man, he looks even more unthinkable.
However, in football the word impossible does not exist because epic comebacks have been seen in various parts of the planet, including Liga MX, without being able to fail to mention a very recent one when Pumas managed to turn the matter around against Cruz Azul in the semifinals. of the Guard1anes 2020, because after having lost 4-0 in the Aztec stadiumrepeated the dose to The Machine in University City.
Exactly the last time The gang managed to overcome an adverse marker in league It was in Clausura 2016. On that occasion, the royal club finished as the general leader of the competition, facing America, fourth place, in the semifinals. In the first match, held at the Aztecthe Eagles won 1-0 with a goal from the Paraguayan Osvaldo Martinez. For the Vuelta, at the Giant of Steel, the Colombian Edwin Cardona tied the global 1-1 and even the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori achieved the somersault 2-1, however, the Ecuadorian Michael Arroyo He equalized everything again at 63′. At 77′, the Uruguayan Carlos Sanchez made it 3-2 on aggregate, but once again gambetite appeared for the global 3-3, until at 87′, cardona put the final 4-3 through the penalty spot to face Pachuca in the end.
Another moment coming from behind, although on that occasion they went through position in the table, was when Monterey collided with Necaxa in the Clausura 2019 quarterfinals. The Rayos took the lead in the first leg with the solitary goal of Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderonbut in the Vuelta the albiazules won by the same score thanks to Rudolph Pizarroto later fall in the semifinals against Tigres.
Anyway, The king midas He has managed to come back on several occasions. In fact, in his first stage, he achieved it in the grand final of the 2009 Apertura when Blue Cross he won 3-1 in the first half and ended up succumbing 4-3 after a brace from the Chilean Humberto Suazo; In the grand final of the Apertura 2010, the royal team lost 3-2 to Santos Laguna in the first leg, but in the second leg they thrashed 3-0, again with a brace from Suazo pacifierand finally, in the grand finale of the Concachampions 2012-2013were losing 2-0 against Santos, leaving the board 4-2 in their favor after a brace by Aldo DeNigris.
