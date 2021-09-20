The decision you made yesterday Mauricio Pochettino in the match between Paris saint germain and Lyon will bring a tail. The technician decided to replace Messi in the 75th minute when the duel went 1-1, and Lionel did not sit well. In the end they won thanks to a goal from Icardi (2-1), but the controversy was served.
You have to go back to many years ago to see a game in which Messi will leave by technical decision ahead of time and your team was not winning. Specifically, as of February 16, 2008. 13 years have already passed from that.
It was in a match that the Barcelona played against Zaragoza, corresponding to matchday 24 of the 2007/08 league. The Catalans won controversially (1-2) thanks to a both from Henry in the first part and one from Ronaldinho at the end, from a penalty. The Aragonese goal was scored by Oliveira.
Rijkaard was the Barça coach at the time, and it was in minute 79 when he made the decision to remove Messi to give Bojan entry. The game was tied in those moments 1-1, and Messi of course still was not the legend soccer that it is today.
That was a year before Guardiola became a Barça coach, and that the Argentine won the first of the 6 Ballons d’Or that he treasures today. He was still 20 years old. They have had to spend almost 3 decades, and that Lionel is in a new club, so we can go back to see a similar situation.
