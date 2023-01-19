The last? This was the greeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in Arabia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi greet each other.
The Portuguese and the Argentine, who marked an era, saw each other again on a soccer field.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 19, 2023, 12:32 PM
After more than 15 years maintaining an exceptional rivalry, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldothe two leaders of world football in the 2000s, meet for perhaps the last time in a friendly between Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh All Stars.
This Thursday, in the game, the first image that caught our attention was the greeting between the two titans who have twelve Ballon d’Ors and nine Champions League.
Above all because it may be the last one on a soccer field, at least with both of them as current professionals.
(Also: Terrifying: they reveal video of the dog attack that left the ex-soccer player lifeless).
Like this it was the greeting of Messi and ‘CR7’
Messi, at 35, is close to renewing with Paris SG and Ronaldo, at 37, is the recent star signing of the Saudi team Al Nassr, after having signed a two-and-a-half-year contract worth 400 million euros.
CR7 is playing its first game since arriving in Saudi Arabia in a team made up of its club, Al Nassr, and the other giant from Riyadh, Al Hilal.
That was his greeting.
SPORTS
*With AFP
