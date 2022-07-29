Somehow I must have sensed that Thursday night I would see my own father die again. And maybe that’s why in the first hour of Matthijs continues in concert (BNNVARA) was stirred twice.

André van Duin sang the song ‘Voor you’ that Danny Vega wrote for 15,000 people in the Ziggodome. About a long love that ends with death. Then ‘Dead with leave’ was sung, a song by Maarten van Roozendaal. Then a wonderfully beautiful ‘Almost blue’ sung by Marcel Veenendaal. Edith Piaf. Charles Aznavour, again by André van Duin. It was also a ‘celebration evening’, just as Matthijs van Nieuwkerk had promised at the start. But my head was already elsewhere.

Ten minutes before the party in the Ziggo Dome ended, it started on NPO2 Thirteen days (also BNNVARA). Floor Haak (86) from Vrouwenpolder is sitting in an easy chair in front of the window with a view of a meadow and makes a phone call with an obituary. “I started the project.” He stops eating and drinking and then he is supposed to die on his own. His sons Michiel and Gijs move in with him to help him and it is agreed that Gijs will film everything. That’s nice, says father Haak, “because if everything works out, then people can see what it’s like and choose it when they’re ready.”

On day 1, Floor Haak lowers his undamaged, tawny body into the bath. He thinks, he hopes it’s the last time. Ten years ago, he should have had a new hip, he says. But he is “on principle against it”. His body is not a car in which you occasionally put a new part. Nature has to take its course, and he lends a hand through something not to do. On day 2, he descends the stairs peck-naked and whistling softly between his teeth. Linen bag around the neck with the plant spray in it for moistening his mouth. We see him writing mourning cards behind his desk. He takes a nap on the easy chair. When you look through the window, it looks like he’s already dead, his sons chuckle.

Day 5 it’s time to try out the hospital bed in the living room. He had been looking forward to that, especially that he wouldn’t be able to get out. He folds his hands on his chest, a “trial position.” Granddaughter Mila sits down at his side. She understands that this is the most beautiful and best way for him. And he understands again that he cannot imagine what it is like for her, but he suspects “sad.”

tail clock

He predicts to his grandson just as wonderful a life as his was. From under his duvet he manages to give his sons very precise instructions on how to repair the Frisian tail clock and he is satisfied that he does not disappoint himself during this ‘process’. “I keep fun myself a little bit.”

From day 5 the documentary jumps to day 10. The time in between must have been a mist in which the days resembled each other and father became a little thinner, a little more crooked, a little more wrinkly and a little less talkative. The handmade wicker basket he wants to be buried in has been delivered. Drawings and poems are hung on his bed. He inquires when his funeral is if he dies today. Tuesday. Tuesday, March 5. ah. “March 6 is also good. Then I will die tomorrow.”

The doctor suggests to give him an infusion with a sleeping aid at night. That seems like a great idea to him.

I can imagine that people don’t want to see this film, maybe they can’t see it. Because it doesn’t get any better than this. The pale body. The deep, gasping breath with open mouth. Moisten the lips one more time with a cotton swab. The thin arm suddenly reaching above the blanket, the son grasping the hand. Father is dead.