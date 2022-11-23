More than 40 years ago, “El Chavo del 8″ premiered its first episodes. Only a few aired were enough for it to become a success for Televisa and the Mexican small screen. The television series, created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, is still alive in the memory of fans, who have had to say goodbye to various stars over time, including Ramon Valdesactor behind Don Ramón.

The interpreter was one of the first of the cast to pass away. His tragic fate made international news in 1988, the year in which a sudden cancer took him from this world. Thousands mourned his death; however, few were lucky enough to see him in his last moments. Carlos Villagrán, Kiko in fiction, was one of the lucky ones.

Ramón Valdés, the popular don Ramón from “El Chavo del 8”, died at the age of 64. Photo: composition LR/file/La República

What did Ramón Valdés say to ‘Kiko’ before he died?

Villagrán was interviewed a few months ago by Dante Gebel, for the late show “La divina noche de Dante”. In that conversation, the artist recounted the funny experience he had with Valdés, just at the moment when he was closest to death.

“I went to see him. I saw him very very thin. I started crying, we hugged, because he was my best friend. We hugged and he told me: ‘Yeah. Don’t cry, cheeky. What’s more, I’ll wait for you there’. I tell him: ‘With the Lord?’ ‘Don’t hang around, down there’”.

How did Don Ramón die in real life?

Peru was the last country that Ramón Valdés visited before his tragic death. The actor had come to Lima for a circus show and to record a commercial for a famous local brand of nougat. However, his failing health forced him to return to his native Mexico sooner rather than later.

His addiction to cigarettes had paved the way for stomach cancer to spread little by little in his body. By 1985, he had undergone surgery that was intended to save her life, but the surgery failed to do much: the disease had metastasized to the spinal cord.

The bleak panorama led him to receive palliative care and in 1988 his death was confirmed at the age of 64.