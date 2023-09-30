Former deputy declares that Paulo Pimenta (Secom) can “make good use” of the government and asks: “Leave me alone once and for all”

The former federal deputy Jean Wyllys (PT) declared this Friday (September 29, 2023) that the “last thing” What you want in life is to join the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). According to the former congressman, when he considered taking part, because of the invitation from the president and first lady Janja Lula da Silva, he still didn’t know the “true” of the facts.

“With all the respect and love I have for Lula who invited me to join him, I repeat: THE LAST THING I WANT IN THIS LIFE IS TO BE PART OF THIS GOVERNMENT”wrote Wyllys in your profile on X (formerly Twitter). He said that the invitation did not succeed because he did not do the “the type that sells itself, doesn’t even shut up in the face of disasters”.

The former deputy’s publication is a response to a social network user who stated what “they want to tear down” the minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimentato put Wyllys in place. “They will even start with the idea that we need to have a gay man in the ministry”wrote the internet user on Thursday (September 28).

Jean said that the user, Pimenta and his allies “can be put to good use” government and positions. “Shove them wherever they want. And leave me alone once and for all!”he declared.

Jean Wylly and Paulo Pimenta

Jean Wyllys claimed to have been “sabotaged” by Pimenta after being invited by Lula to join Secom. The statement was made to the podcast Bee40tona.

According to the former deputy, the minister had used a publication by the former deputy, in which he criticized the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), so that he would be seen as “toxic and radioactive” by members of the Lula government.

On July 20, the governor announced that he had decided to sue Wyllys for statements “prejudiced and discriminatory” directed at him. The 2 argued on July 14th over Pecim (National Program for Civic-Military Schools), closed by Lula.