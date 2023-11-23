Motorcycle fans have an important event this weekend with the “Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana” that takes place at the permanent Circuit “Ricardo Tormo” in Cheste, Valencia.

This Grand Prix, which is a qualifying event for the Motorcycle World Championship, will attract numerous two-wheel lovers from different parts of the territory and neighboring countries to enjoy the event.

With the aim of covering the increase in planned trips, in addition to guaranteeing fluidity and road safety, an operation has been designed that will also take into account the special characteristics of this type of road users and will carry out specific surveillance.

The device designed by DGT It will be launched from this Friday until Sunday the 26th, with surveillance and traffic management measures for spectators who travel, mainly in their private vehicles, to witness said event.

The operation is also planned to facilitate the circulation of other vehicles with indication of the most recommended routes for a smoother and safer trip.

The experience of other editions reflects that the highest level of traffic will develop on the A-3 Madrid-Valencia highway; the AP-7 from the border of Tarragona to Valencia and the A-7 and AP-7 from Valencia to Alcira.

For this reason, those who need to travel to Madrid on the morning of Saturday the 25th and Sunday the 26th, the DGT recommends that they do so via the A-7, A-35 and A-31 to Albacete, La Roda and Honrubia and then continue along the A-3 to Madrid.

The DGT will pay special attention to this event throughout the weekend



For those who have to travel to Barcelona in the same period, coming from the A-7 and AP-7, it is recommended not to take the South By-Pass, but to continue along the V-31 until the left side of the river (V- 30) and connect through this with the North By-Pass at pk 327.

Furthermore, for reasons of road safety, mobility and fluidity of circulation, as well as the intrinsic danger of the load of certain vehicles, restrictions are also established on the circulation of goods vehicles of more than 7,500 kg GVW on certain days, hours and roads of the Valencian Community and its area of ​​influence. The restrictions can be consulted on the Agency’s website.

Means and measures



The device will have all the human resources available, both from the Traffic Group (reinforced by personnel from the Civil Guard Command) and from the Levante Traffic Management Center that will regulate and monitor circulation in the area of ​​influence of the circuit. , on the high-capacity roads A-3, A-7 and on the secondary access roads to achieve the maximum possible fluidity and road safety.

In addition, the device will have 3 helicopters equipped with Pegasus radar, which will carry out regulation and surveillance tasks on the roads leading to the circuit, as well as 2 support drones.

For everything to develop normally, it is essential to respect both the traffic rules and the instructions of the Traffic Officers and those of the personnel in charge of organizing the parking lots.