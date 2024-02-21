The final of the EFL Cup leaves us with a confrontation between two historic English football teams. Both arrive with different dynamics, but it is clear that this is a final and that anything can happen. Liverpool will try to lift the title as a tribute to their coach Klopp before his upcoming farewell at the end of the season. For its part, Chelsea have an option here to fill themselves with spirit for the final stretch of the campaign, in a season that is being very irregular for Pochettino's men.
In their latest clashes there have been some surprising results. That is why, below, we will review the history of both teams in the last ten duels they have had these years.
We begin the review with this first match of the 20/21 Premier League season, in which Liverpool would emerge victorious with a double from Mané, after Christensen was sent off at the end of the first half.
A highly contested match in the second part of the 20/21 season, corresponding to the Premier League, in which Pochettino's team would finally end up winning with a solitary goal from Mason Mount shortly before half-time.
First match of that season in the Premier League, in which Chelsea took the lead through Havertz, although before the end of the first half Reece James was sent off. Finally, Liverpool would only be able to tie through Salah.
This Premier League match would have a fast-paced first half in which all the goals were scored. First they would go ahead the reds through Salah and Mané, although Kovacic and Pulisic would achieve the final tie.
EFL Cup final in which Liverpool had a goal disallowed, and after the match was tied and extra time, everything would be resolved in a long penalty shootout, in which Klopp's team would end up winning after Kelleher scored and Kepa missed .
New final between these two teams, in this case the FA Cup in which, after a very disputed match, everything would be resolved again in the penalty shootout, where the team the reds He would end up winning after Tsimikas scored and Mason Mount failed.
The year 2023 opened with a real great game, although the development was ultimately not going to be as expected, and meant a tie on the scoreboard, although Chelsea would have a goal disallowed in the first half.
Last league match of last season, which ended in a goalless draw, despite Chelsea scoring two goals that were ultimately disallowed.
In the first leg in the English league this season, both teams tied in a very even match. Luis Díaz scored on Klopp's side, and Disasi later tied in the first half, and the scoreboard would not move again.
In this most recent Premier League match, Liverpool beat Chelsea with authority by a score of 4-1. Luis Diaz especially stood out in the match, and the goal of the blues Nkunku marked it.
|
Game
|
Competition
|
Date
|
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea
|
Premier League
|
9/20/20
|
Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea
|
Premier League
|
4/3/21
|
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea
|
Premier League
|
8/28/21
|
Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool
|
Premier League
|
2/1/22
|
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11)
|
EFL Cup
|
2/27/22
|
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
|
FA Cup
|
5/14/22
|
Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
|
Premier League
|
1/21/23
|
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool
|
Premier League
|
4/4/23
|
Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool
|
Premier League
|
8/13/23
|
Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea
|
Premier League
|
1/31/24
