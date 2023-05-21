The regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament came to an end, of the League BetPlay Dimayorso the semifinal home runs were ready, which began this weekend with the duel between sports grass and National Athleticwhich equalized 1-1.
Along with these two, the other groups that will seek the title of the Colombian First Division are: Oil Alliance, Golden Eagles, millionaires, Independent Medellin, Boyaca Chico and cali america.
It is time to remember the last ten Colombian soccer champions:
The Matecane Fury He was located in fifth place in the regular season, remaining in Group A of the home runs, which he led by leaving behind Millonarios, Santa Fe and Junior.
In the grand final against Independent Medellinequalized 1-1 in the first leg, while there were no goals in the second leg, so everything was defined in the penalty shootout, where Pereira won 4-3 to obtain his first title.
During the regular phase, the purslane he was third with 36 units. In the home runs, The King of Cups added twelve points against Junior, millionaires and Atletico Bucaramanga.
The final duel was against Sports Tolimaleading 3-1 in the first leg, losing 2-1 in the second leg, but the aggregate 3-4 gave him his 17th title.
He Sugar Bowl he was seventh in the standings with 31 points. In the homer he achieved four victories for one tie and one loss.
He Dean was measured to Sports Tolima in the grand finale, equalizing 1-1 in the first episode, but in the second he hit the visit 1-2 thanks to John Vasquez and Harold Preciado. This meant the tenth title.
Despite not adding his two-time championship in the next contest, at least The Pijaos they took the glory in the first half of the year.
He red wine and gold took the aggregate 2-3 over Deportivo Cali in the quarterfinals, while in the semifinal he threw 2-3 global to Equity; finally, in the grand final against millionairesalso won by the same global score, thanks to a hat-trick from Juan Caicedo.
In the all against all, the mechita she was fourth in the standings. In the rooms, the Devils they eliminated 2-4 overall National Athletic. In the semifinals, they beat the leader 1-2 overall Junior.
Already in the grand final, they thrashed 3-0 Santa Fe in the Ida duel, so it didn’t matter if they lost 2-0 in the second leg.
The Mechita he was second in the general table with 35 points after ten duels won. In the home runs he won four matches, which led him to dispute the trophy against Juniorleaving 0-0 in the Metropolitan Roberto Melendezwhile in the Paschal Guerrero they defeated 2-0 to lift their 14th trophy.
He Shark won his ninth title against sports grassafter going to the penalty shootout in the campin. In it Roberto Melendez he won by the minimum, with his rival repeating the dose in the return, so everything was defined from the penalty spot. The five collectors The Curramberos they were right to add their ninth star.
A semester before The shark repeated again. In the quarterfinals, a goal was enough to take the overall against Equity. In the semifinals they took the aggregate 4-3 against Rionegro Eagles.
The final was raised against Independent Medellinthrashing 4-1 in the first leg and losing 3-1 in the second leg, but crowned in the Atanasio Girardot.
After finishing third in the all against all, The Pijaos they faced Once Caldas in the quarterfinals, which they beat 3-1 on aggregate. For the semifinals, tolima He had to go all the way to penalties to thank the Independent Medellin.
In the grand finale, National Athletic they defeated them in the first leg by 0-1, but in the second leg the aggregate ended 2-2. In the penalties, The Firm Ground Team He left everything 2-4 to add his second League title.
He Blue Ballet culminated in the fourth step of the regular phase. His rival in the quarterfinals was Equity, which he left behind 3-2 overall. In the semifinals it was enough for him to win 1-2 against cali america in it Paschal Guerrero to take the overall. The outcome of his fifteenth championship came after beating Santa Fe 2-3 overall.
