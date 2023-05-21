Along with these two, the other groups that will seek the title of the Colombian First Division are: Oil Alliance, Golden Eagles, millionaires, Independent Medellin, Boyaca Chico and cali america.

It is time to remember the last ten Colombian soccer champions:

In the grand final against Independent Medellinequalized 1-1 in the first leg, while there were no goals in the second leg, so everything was defined in the penalty shootout, where Pereira won 4-3 to obtain his first title.

National Athletic CHAMPION of the Opening 2022 🇨🇴. It was a 2-1 victory for Tolima, but by 1-3 in the First Leg, Verde de la Montaña won their league title #17. Jarlan Barrera the hero of the night (he scored the discount goal at 90+1′). pic.twitter.com/lNT6tUT3qW — 🏆 CS IS FOOTBALL⚽️L & MORE ✨️ (@CabinaSports_) June 27, 2022

The final duel was against Sports Tolimaleading 3-1 in the first leg, losing 2-1 in the second leg, but the aggregate 3-4 gave him his 17th title.

Deportivo Cali, led by Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel, added its number 10 soccer star in Colombia, after beating Deportes Tolima 1-2 at home in the second leg of the Finalization 2021 Tournament final. https://t.co/4x3BPqbu6X pic.twitter.com/6smyvCLV8Z – EFE News (@EFEnoticias) December 23, 2021

He Dean was measured to Sports Tolima in the grand finale, equalizing 1-1 in the first episode, but in the second he hit the visit 1-2 thanks to John Vasquez and Harold Preciado. This meant the tenth title.

🇪🇨John Narváez was proclaimed CHAMPION of the Betplay Dimayor League 2021 (opening tournament) with Deportes Tolima. ⚽️In the final, the “vinotinto” team defeated Millonarios with a score of 1×2. Narváez entered the variant at minute 75. 🧵(1/2) pic.twitter.com/QC988zACmO — We are 90 (@Somos90fut) June 21, 2021

He red wine and gold took the aggregate 2-3 over Deportivo Cali in the quarterfinals, while in the semifinal he threw 2-3 global to Equity; finally, in the grand final against millionairesalso won by the same global score, thanks to a hat-trick from Juan Caicedo.

TWICE CHAMPION! 🏆 ➡️América de Cali was consecrated CHAMPION of the Colombian championship 2020. Winning 3×2 in the Global to @Santa Fe 📷 @AmericanCali pic.twitter.com/0aPhQuKRx3 — Football 360 Ec (@Football360Ec) December 28, 2020

Already in the grand final, they thrashed 3-0 Santa Fe in the Ida duel, so it didn’t matter if they lost 2-0 in the second leg.

Champion of the Colombian women’s league 2019: América De Cali

Colombian Soccer Champion 2019-II: América De Cali

TREMENDOUS THE WICK 👹 pic.twitter.com/Lj1YJf0L2Z – Central Judge (@Juezcentral) December 8, 2019

The final was raised against Independent Medellinthrashing 4-1 in the first leg and losing 3-1 in the second leg, but crowned in the Atanasio Girardot.

TOLIMA COLOMBIAN SOCCER CHAMPION

After tying the series and forcing a penalty shootout, Deportes Tolima was crowned champion of Colombian Soccer in the 2018 Apertura. pic.twitter.com/YRdPWIneHo – Halftime FM (@ Halftime995) June 10, 2018

In the grand finale, National Athletic they defeated them in the first leg by 0-1, but in the second leg the aggregate ended 2-2. In the penalties, The Firm Ground Team He left everything 2-4 to add his second League title.