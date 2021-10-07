In Spain, The Last Temptation is a program that is breaking television audience records. Its episodes are full of intrigue, tension and drama, as couples face new challenges in each episode, in which they have to face the past and try to live in the present. In this reality, those who were already in the program The island of temptations participate , and this October 6 premiered its fifth episode from the Telecinco.

Live: The last temptation LIVE So far Episode 3 of The Last Temptation! The program has already launched the advance of the next chapter where there will be an EMERGENCY VISIONING that could put more than one participant in trouble. So far the intense night today !! 😱 As always, thanks for being on the other side! 😍 And remember that next week we have … EMERGENCY VISIONING !!! 🚨 🔄 if you can’t wait that long # TheLastTentation4 pic.twitter.com/bgriiXWMFK – The Last Temptation (@islatentaciones) October 6, 2021 The romance between Isaac and Bela continues Sandra Barneda announces those who will face a bonfire Sandra Barneda announces to Christofer, Lester, Isaac, Mayka, Roberto and Jesús that at night they will face a bonfire but that only five of them can go. Isaac and Bela sleep together Bela decides to share a bed with Isaac and to sleep she puts on suggestive pink pajamas. For the moment, Isaac resists her charms. Andrea and Manuel have sex and Marta discovers them Marina has a slump and can’t hold back her tears Isaac on Bela: “We will always have physical attraction” Isaac: “Bela is a temptation for me because she is a person who has always attracted me.” Isaac admits in front of Bela that they saw each other at least twice, to which she replies that they were five times. This, according to the same participant, was before being with Lucia. Isaac admits that he saw Bela, but when he was not with Lucia, do you believe it? 🔄 Mmmm, no

❤️ Of course 🔵 # TheLastTentation4 https://t.co/aRYuaXxMMU pic.twitter.com/sKiGpIy3RN – The Last Temptation (@islatentaciones) October 6, 2021 Bela and Stefani arrive at Villa Luna Sandra examines how everything is going in Villa Luna Sandra Barneda now visits Villa Luna and asks Jesús, Isaac, Christofer and company how the experience is being in The Last Temptation. Stefani is the second eliminated from the competition Bela becomes the first expelled from The Last Temptation Some of the participants claimed that the decision was because “he really has no unfinished business with anyone.” Lucia also commented that she did not have a good relationship with Bela and that she had been causing problems the night before between her and Isaac. “I can’t stand it,” he said. 💥💥💥 Bela, first expelled from ‘The Last Temptation’ What do you think? 🔄 Bela bye

❤️ Give pain 🔵 # TheLastTentation4 https://t.co/aRYuaXxMMU pic.twitter.com/AeTpp4h8oY – The Last Temptation (@islatentaciones) October 6, 2021 Isaac, Lester and Mayka are afraid of their change from Villa Playa to Villa Luna Isaac, Lester and Mayka, who have exchanged Villa Playa for Villa Luna, talk among themselves about Lucía, Patry and Alejandro and their fears of how they might react according to the interpretation they make of the images they see of them. Manu and Andrea kiss passionately! Finally, they both get into the jacuzzi and the temperature rises between them. Christofer to Lester: “Would you like me to use your girlfriend?” Christofer accused Lester of having forced the situation in which Fani was unfaithful with Julián. “Would you like me to use your girlfriend? Would you like me to force the situation?” Do you understand Christofer’s anger at Lester? 🔄 Well no, it’s not your fault

❤️ Yes, Lester is the culprit 🔵 # TheLastTentation4 https://t.co/aRYuaXxMMU pic.twitter.com/ixH4Tpjrkc – The Last Temptation (@islatentaciones) October 6, 2021 Marta flirts with Manuel Fani and Christofer stay in the Villa, but they are on a tightrope Christofer’s reaction to seeing Fani’s kiss with Julián Christofer gets angry with Fani: Would you like to see me with another girl? Episode 3 of The Last Temptation has started! The last temptation live on La República The last temptation | Third gala of the Telecinco reality show, live | Join us in the live follow-up of the third gala of the program! After falling into temptation with Julián, with whom she kissed in the pool, Fani wants Christofer to see the images with her so that she can explain what happened. What awaits the participants of The Last Temptation? Find out here minute by minute.

What was chapter 4 of The Last Temptation?

In chapter 4 of The Last Temptation, Christofer and Fani arrive at the ‘stake’. Before that, they kiss, but then the confrontation starts. However, the model has not yet seen the video of his partner’s infidelity. In addition, the video of Cristian and Lucia kissing is shown. Finally, Marina and Jesús starred in a circle of fire, in which both decide to give themselves a second chance.

YOU CAN SEE: Reynaldo Arenas criticizes the other liberators: “They threw hard work overboard”

The last temptation schedule

From Spain you can tune in from 10.00 pm.

What channel does The Last Temptation broadcast?

Movistar +: 5

Orange TV: 5

Vodafone TV: 5

Euskaltel: 5

A: 115

Telecable: 5

PTV Telecom: 5

How to watch Telecinco LIVE?

If you are in Spain and want to enjoy The Last Temptation, you can tune in to channel 5 of the open signal and to channel 50 if you want to see it in HD .

Where to see The Last Temptation LIVE?

The details of the Chapter 3 of The Last Temptation You can see them totally free through La República or on the reality’s official Twitter.

What is The Last Temptation about?

The former participants of The Island of Temptations participate in this program.; They will show how their romantic relationships are currently and will prove, once again, the solidity of their love. This format will have to determine if they made a correct decision during their passage through the contest, if they are convinced that they have found the person of their life or if, on the contrary, they will fall into temptation again.

Who are the participants in The Last Temptation?

Fani, Christofer, Lester, Patri, Isaac, Lucía, Andrea, Mayka and the current couples of the latter two, Roberto and Alejandro, are the participants of La Último Tentación, a Spanish reality show in which they will clarify some issues with Manuel, Gonzalo, Jesús , Marta, Marina, Pablo, Cristian, Stefany, Óscar, Julián or Bela, also old acquaintances from the three editions of The Island of Temptations.