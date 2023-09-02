The last Svyaznoy stores closed in Moscow at the end of August. The correspondent reported RBCby visiting retail outlets.

According to available information, the last four offline stores were located in the Schuka shopping center, Global Mall, RIO on Dmitrovskoe shosse and three stores in Podolsk and Lyubertsy near Moscow, but on August 31, the outlets were closed. Representatives of retail outlets could not explain to journalists the closure of the pavilions of the network.

It is known that in 2022 the debt on loans of Set Svyaznoy LLC amounted to 58 billion rubles, while the revenue was at the level of 57 billion, and the loss was 49 billion rubles.

At the same time, one of the company’s creditors filed a bankruptcy lawsuit, the procedure will last until December 5, the report says.

Earlier it became known about the opening of new stores on the site of the Adidas network.