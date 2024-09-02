This is the third stage of the Basque in front of the Tricolorrecalling that he previously led the team to the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, on both occasions arriving like a firefighter after the poor management of Enrique Meza and Hugo Sánchez/Sven-Göran Erikssonrespectively.

And although it may seem incredible, there are still footballers who continue to be active from that generation that went to the World Cup South Africa 2010where El Tricolor reached the round of 16, being eliminated by Argentina.

Those already retired from that occasion are Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Adolfo ‘Bofo’ Bautista, Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Perez, Carlos Salcido, Ricardo Osorio, Paul Aguilar, Gerardo Torrado, Alberto ‘Deer’ Medina, Francisco ‘Maza’ Rodriguez, Louis Michel, Jonny Magallon, Jorge Torres Nilo, Israel Castro and Guillermo Francowithout forgetting that Rafael Marquez now he will act as his assistant.

It’s time to meet those who have remained active ever since:

For now, the five-time World Cup player is looking for a team, with reports of interest in Spain, Mexico and the United States.

After hanging up his boots in 2009, he began his career as a helmsman starting out as assistant to the Norwegian Ronny Deila with the New York City of the MLS. She later followed him on his adventure with the Standard Liège and Witches from Belgium.

And now, at 36 years old, just a few days ago he was announced as the main helmsman of the National Athleticone of the most important clubs in Colombia, which will be his first adventure as head strategist.

Since then, the youth player Barcelona The 35-year-old has been linked with returning to the pitch with various teams in Mexico, Spain, Asia and more, but in the end, nothing has materialized. For now, the three-time World Cup player is concentrating on his business life.

Of course, the Atlético youth player is suffering a lot with injuries, but at 37 years old he deserves a lot of applause.

The Chiva youth player left for Europe at a very young age and went through Salamanca, Osasuna, Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Royal Societythe latter becoming a figure.

That was the first of two World Cups for the under-17 world champion.

The three-time World Cup player is far from his best days, so much so that since he returned to Guadalajara he has been facing endless criticism for his poor physical condition.