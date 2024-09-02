Next Saturday, September 7, the new era of Javier Aguirre in command of the Mexican national team and it will be a friendly against its counterpart from New Zealand in it Rose Bowl Stadiumwhere we will try to start this process on the right foot towards World Cup 2026to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
This is the third stage of the Basque in front of the Tricolorrecalling that he previously led the team to the 2002 and 2010 World Cups, on both occasions arriving like a firefighter after the poor management of Enrique Meza and Hugo Sánchez/Sven-Göran Erikssonrespectively.
And although it may seem incredible, there are still footballers who continue to be active from that generation that went to the World Cup South Africa 2010where El Tricolor reached the round of 16, being eliminated by Argentina.
Those already retired from that occasion are Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Adolfo ‘Bofo’ Bautista, Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Perez, Carlos Salcido, Ricardo Osorio, Paul Aguilar, Gerardo Torrado, Alberto ‘Deer’ Medina, Francisco ‘Maza’ Rodriguez, Louis Michel, Jonny Magallon, Jorge Torres Nilo, Israel Castro and Guillermo Francowithout forgetting that Rafael Marquez now he will act as his assistant.
It’s time to meet those who have remained active ever since:
On that occasion, Paco Memo lost the starting position with Perez the Rabbitbecause he did not have the full confidence of the BasqueAt 39 years old, the goalkeeper is not retired from football, as he only defended the colours of the first half of the year Salernitana from Italy, with which he descended.
For now, the five-time World Cup player is looking for a team, with reports of interest in Spain, Mexico and the United States.
The great veteran lived his first World Cup precisely in South Africa 2010, after having been U-17 world champion in 2005. After a long career in Europe that lasted from 2007 to 2019, the defender returned to Mexico in 2021 with the help of Stripedwhere he still plays and is one of the leaders at 36 years old.
Although he is not active as a player, the achievements of the former full-back should be highlighted, as he remains closely linked to the world of football.
After hanging up his boots in 2009, he began his career as a helmsman starting out as assistant to the Norwegian Ronny Deila with the New York City of the MLS. She later followed him on his adventure with the Standard Liège and Witches from Belgium.
And now, at 36 years old, just a few days ago he was announced as the main helmsman of the National Athleticone of the most important clubs in Colombia, which will be his first adventure as head strategist.
This World Cup helped Dynamite make the leap to Europe with the West Ham United from England, he also had a period with the Real Zaragoza of Spain, precisely under the command of the Basque. After a year and a half in the Old Continent, the 37-year-old winger returned to Mexico with Blue Cross, Striped, Pumas, Saint Louis and finally, Querétarowhere he is captain and a key piece in the Argentine scheme Mauro Gerk.
The U-17 world champion has not yet hung up his boots, at least he has not made his retirement official, even though he remains without a club since his departure from the America in 2021.
Since then, the youth player Barcelona The 35-year-old has been linked with returning to the pitch with various teams in Mexico, Spain, Asia and more, but in the end, nothing has materialized. For now, the three-time World Cup player is concentrating on his business life.
Perhaps many think that The Little Prince has already retired, but this is not the case. After a successful career in Europe that spanned from 2007 to 2024 with the Sporting La Coruna, Valencia, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven and Real Betisthe containment and five-time World Cup player returned to Mexico to wear the colors of Lion.
Of course, the Atlético youth player is suffering a lot with injuries, but at 37 years old he deserves a lot of applause.
Another one who has not announced his official retirement, because for now he is taking it easy with his family and enjoying a great rest after what he did with Los Angeles FC in the MLS for five years, as he managed to make the team champion as its captain.
The Chiva youth player left for Europe at a very young age and went through Salamanca, Osasuna, Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Royal Societythe latter becoming a figure.
That was the first of two World Cups for the under-17 world champion.
Finally, Chicharito He also remains active at 36 years old, defending the institution that saw him born: Chivas. Once he left the Flock in 2010, the forward put on the jersey of important European teams such as Manchester United, real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Sevillereturning to the American continent with The Los Angeles Galaxy in 2020.
The three-time World Cup player is far from his best days, so much so that since he returned to Guadalajara he has been facing endless criticism for his poor physical condition.
