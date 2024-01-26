ALN: American executed by pure nitrogen chose steak as his last dinner

Kenneth Eugene Smith, the first person executed in the United States using pure nitrogen, traditionally exercised the right to choose the latter before the execution. A spokesman for the Alabama Department of Corrections said: transmits Alabama Local News (ALN).

For his last meal, the prisoner ordered steak, hash browns and eggs. He also had coffee, soda and water available.

Earlier it became known that the execution method tested on Smith caused the condemned man to suffer. The man was suffocating for 19 minutes, while he was in convulsions.

Kenneth Eugene Smith was convicted in 1988. The court found him guilty of the contract killing of a local preacher's wife.