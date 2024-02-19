Soccer fans will have a new chance to enjoy a Superclásico: River and Boca will meet again, in this case for date 7 of the 2024 Professional League Cup, and the peculiarity is that neither of the two largest teams of Argentina has been able to achieve a victory on the previous date. Boca lost to Lanús and River equalized Banfield on the hour mark.
It is because of this that, with just a few days remaining until the momentous confrontation, we believe it is appropriate to review the last 5 crosses that “Xeneizes” and “Millonarios” had in River's house, the Monumental Stadium, so you can start living the preview of this great game without missing any details. Come on.
The Superclásico between River and Boca took place on date 15 of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine football, where the “Millonario” agonizingly won 1 to 0 with a goal from Miguel Borja, from a penalty, after an infraction committed by Darío Herrera by Agustín Sandez about Pablo Solari.
Within the framework of the seventh date of the League Cup, River and Boca met again at the Monumental Stadium, five months after River's victory in the previous Superclásico. On this occasion, on March 7, 2022, the visit surprised and won 1-0 with a goal from Sebastián Villa.
With an intractable Julián Álvarez, River beat Boca at home thanks to the wonder boy's double, in the return of the public to the Superclásico. Marcos Rojo was expelled at 16 minutes by referee Rapallini, which undoubtedly changed the development of the match.
In October 2019, and in the first leg of the semifinals of that Copa Libertadores, the then current champion of America obtained a comfortable 2-0 victory against its classic rival, with goals from Rafael Borré and Ignacio Fernández, after a good play of Matías Suárez for the right sector. Then he would go through the round and lose the final against Flamengo.
In September 2019, on matchday 5 of the Professional League, no differences were made in a very boring match. It was a match in which River showed itself dominant, although without generating many chances. The goalkeeper “Xeneize” Esteban Andrada was the figure of the match.
