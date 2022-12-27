Chivas de Guadalajara has had some problems finding a guaranteed nine. The rojiblanco team struggles more than other clubs because they cannot resort to the foreign market to find a solution on the attacking front. The Sacred Flock has to search its basic forces or pay out stratospheric amounts for Mexican elements that are active in Liga MX to fill this position.
On Monday, December 26, Chivas announced that Ángel Zaldívar will not continue in the squad and that he will leave for Atlético de San Luis. The ‘Engineer of the goal’, in this way, joins a long list of strikers who failed to consolidate with Guadalajara. These are some of the most recent and representative cases:
Erick Torres was the sensation when he debuted with Chivas and was even compared to Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández. However, it was very difficult for the ‘Cubo’ to be consistent with the Flock and he could never be the great player that the fans and the board of directors expected. With the rojiblancos he played 84 games, scored 20 goals and gave 14 assists.
The striker who emerged from the basic forces of Santos Laguna arrived at Chivas after showing a good level with the Guerreros. With Chivas he had some sparks, but he failed to consolidate and went on loan. He now has a second chance to prove himself. Will he be able to do it? In 43 duels with the Flock, he only has six goals and three assists.
Godínez is a clear example of a player with conditions who for one reason or another does not end up giving 100% of his potential. ‘Chuy’ barely scored six goals with Chivas de Guadalajara and provided one assist in 59 games with this institution.
The striker originally from Celaya at one point was one of the most promising jewels of Pachuca. In January 2017, he received the opportunity to play with Chivas de Guadalajara, but he only played eight games with this shirt and did not leave great sensations in the minutes played.
Madrigal came out of the Monterrey youth squad and was given the opportunity to play for Chivas de Guadalajara in January 2019. The burly striker was given opportunities, but was unable to return that confidence with goals. He did not score a goal in the 15 duels he played with the red and white shirt.
