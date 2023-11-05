It is difficult to know if Mediapro would be the audiovisual giant it is today without the number of storms it has dared to cross in its almost 30 years of history. He faced a storm when he acquired the football television rights of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​paying 1,000 million euros for each of those contracts and opening one of the football wars that even led him to file bankruptcy proceedings. preventive. He reached for his checkbook again when he snatched the Formula 1 prizes from Telecinco, getting ahead of Berlusconi’s network in the negotiation as soon as he learned that in the following seasons Spain would have two grand prizes and that this would help him make the operation profitable. He was not intimidated either when three years ago he arrived in Paris to steal from Canal +, checkbook in hand, the matches of the French Professional Soccer League. The company has always accompanied this boldness with an attitude that ignores ideologies and even supposed contradictions when it comes to business: it is capable of distributing the television signal of the Congress and at the same time setting up the press center for the 2017 independence referendum in Catalonia.

But not all of those adventures have ended with a happy ending. Failed with the launch of the newspaper Public via Medipubli. His recent football bet in France ended abruptly when the pandemic broke out in the first year of his contract. After bitter negotiations and a strong national controversy preceded by the non-payment of what was agreed to some clubs that threatened bankruptcy, Mediapro renounced the rights. It was one of the great storms, with lightning and thunder, that crossed the business conglomerate born in Barcelona, ​​although not the first. One of the worst broke out in 2018, when he had to assume the payment of 24 million dollars after pleading guilty to having bribed senior Caribbean managers to obtain the rights to the qualifying matches of three World Cup soccer matches (from 2014 to 2018).

That case, which left his reputation affected, forced the departure, among others, of Gerard Romy, one of the two founders of the group. The other, Jaume Roures, made a hasty exit last week, abandoning his positions as president and CEO at the request of Southwind Media, the fund that controls 80% of the capital. The discrepancies over his farewell have even affected his personal relationship with Tatxo Benet, with whom he shared duties in the company and friendship for decades, and who has now assumed the reins.

Until a United States jury uncovered the scandal of improper payments in the country, the Roures-Romy-Tatxo trident ran the company. A former employee who requests anonymity points out that Benet was the one who played a more corporate profile, the one who maintained relationships with shareholders, former ones such as Televisa, and the current Southwind (80%) and WPP (9.5%). That ability, and the freedom to decide alone, will give him certain advantages, but due to the journey he has lost that more operational condition, which those who know the house attribute to his former partners. Romy controlled the technical area and was an essential part of the mechanism for the purchase and commercialization of international rights; Roures was the man with contacts in the world of football and content, especially cinematographic, of which he has been proud of having worked with Woody Allen or having produced some documentaries, such as The interior sewers, about Jorge Fernández Díaz’s time as minister. Always unapologetic in front of the media, he recently demonstrated these relationships a few weeks ago, when he was asked about his financial aid to Barcelona in the current era of Joan Laporta. “We have also leveraged Florentino Pérez, for 6,000 million pesetas (36 million euros) in 2000,” he pointed out, defending that what Mediapro is looking for is stability in the football business, the main support of his company.

In any case, Tatxo Benet, who joined the project shortly after it started in 1994, will be responsible for getting Mediapro out of its last downpour. A group that last year brought in 1,209 million euros and obtained a gross operating profit (ebitda) of 189 million is now in their hands. A company that carries a debt of 435 million and has some 7,100 employees. It is also a group that in 2018 approached a ceiling of 2,000 million in turnover (according to data from Moody’s) that it has not been able to recover after the hit of the pandemic and of which Fitch has warned of excessive dependence on international rights of the Spanish Professional Soccer League. According to the rating agency, they will represent 40% of EBITDA this year and this profitability is expected to decrease in the following years: it is time to look for alternatives.

The business of audiovisual rights

Last May, Mediapro managed to renew the contract with LaLiga, its largest source of profits, until the 2028-29 season. The new contract, however, aims to not be as profitable as the previous ones, because the remuneration variables have been reduced and the diffusion map has been reduced (neither the Middle East, nor North Africa, nor the United States enter into the new contract).

Since the origins of Mediapro, the exploitation of audiovisual rights has been the company’s main business. In recent years it has sought to diversify its sources of income with three more divisions: the production, broadcast and distribution of events; the production and distribution of content for different platforms streaming and an area of ​​innovation and new businesses that includes eSports. “Rights have always been a house thing and they always have that degree of uncertainty about when they end, but the business is increasingly balanced,” indicate company sources, who avoid offering the distribution of income. Fitch stressed in its report that in the long term Mediapro may have to deal with new operators such as Amazon that compete with it in the sports rights segment, but also in film and series production, as the rest of the platforms already are. of contents. The Catalan company has produced films by Woody Allen and Oliver Stone and has in its catalog documentaries and films such as The good boss.

Both Benet and Roures were considering going public six years ago, plans that seem postponed today. Mediapro sources consulted also rule out the possible sale by Orient Hontai (owner of Southwind) of its stake recently published by Reuters. The Chinese fund has reached 80% of the capital in two operations: in 2018 they paid 1,016 million for 53.5% of the shares. Three years later, it expanded to its current position after an injection of 620 million that basically sought to amortize debt and facilitate a refinancing agreement with its creditors that would give breathing room to the company, which has to face around 50 million euros in interest alone each year. anus. The question now is to know who will acquire 5% of the shares of Roures, which has already announced its intention to sell.

