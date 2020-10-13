Print

Spain Under-21 has this afternoon in Alcorcón the first opportunity to mathematically close their pass to next year’s Euro Cup, where they will defend their title. If they beat Kazakhstan they will be mathematically classified despite the fact that there are still two games left in the November national team break.

The objective, beyond closing the pass, is to improve the image offered against the Faroe Islands. There are many pillars that are with the Absolute (Eric García, Olmo, Ferran and Ansu Fati), but that cannot serve as an excuse. There is a talent to give more. De la Fuente, who was not satisfied with what he saw last Thursday, will make many changes in the eleven to shake up the team and motivate the group. There is a hard core of fixed players (no more than five or six), but a large number of very open positions. That is why each game is a decisive test for footballers.

In the eleven will be Brahim, the best news that this U21 has right now. The man from Malaga has joined just in time to lead his generation. Against the Faroe Islands he only needed 45 minutes to score two goals and give away an exhibition. If it maintains that bright level, Kazakhstan is unlikely to have any options.

De la Fuente is also expected to switch to both sides. Pedro Porro and Fran García enter and Pipa and Pedrosa fall, who did not have their best game. It will be the debut of the Madrid youth squad on the left side, while Porro returns to the starting position to earn a position that was his and lost last year. La Rojita rules, dominates, but needs to create more opportunities. For that, the presence in attack of two such offensive wingers (both are converted wingers) is essential to open spaces.

Dani Gómez enters the attack point, who must establish himself as the ‘nine’ holder. Spain have enjoyed a placid qualifying phase as chance matched them in the group with inferior rivals. But when the big ones arrive, in the Eurocup, the fire will already be real. There you cannot give away opportunities.

Kazakhstan, for its part, will not make it easy. Their qualification options (via play-offs) go through returning with the three points. They will bite in search of a feat that will allow them to stay alive.

Party keys

Auction: La Rojita dominates, plays in the rival field … but is without ideas in the final meters. Improving your aim is the great unfinished business of this generation.

Defending: The positive part is the solidity behind. The players are changing but security is maintained, both in the defense line and in the goal.

System: Luis de la Fuente tried the 4-3-3 against the Faroe Islands and it did not work. This time he will return to 4-2-3-1, his favorite, to try to improve the game.

Zubimendi: Of the most positive of the last two games. His work as a defensive pivot is essential to maintain balance.

Stopped ball: It is where Kazakhstan can do the most damage. La Rojita must maintain its good line when defending these types of actions.

Aces to follow

Brahim: His two goals against the Faroe Islands and his good form make him the key player of this team.

Seidakhmet: The most talented player in Kazakhstan. He will start out in the band but he likes to find the spaces inside, between the lines.