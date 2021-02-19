The expansion works of the San Fernando Ophthalmological Hospital they are in their last stage. Health Center Jose Luis Pericoli will add 195 square meters for 7 new offices, a larger guard and waiting rooms. In addition, it will incorporate services and studies visual health.

The hospital was inaugurated in 2015 as an “achievement for the public health of the city” for being the first urban municipal health center in San Fernando. It was created in a modern building equipped with state-of-the-art technology, made up of eight ophthalmic examinations.

The district mayor, Juan Andreotti, announced in October through his social networks the remodeling that is taking place in the hospital, which, although it suffered delays due to the pandemic, was resumed a few months ago.

Beginning of the remodeling. The mayor announced on his social networks the project of the hospital expansion work.

“It is a true pride for San Fernandinos for how the lives of the boys change when they are given their first glasses, or of the older ones who can have cataract surgery,” said the mayor on social networks.

In this way, the health center will be able to offer neighbors surgeries for seniors and minors, general control consultations to prevent diseases such as eye reflex, cataract, chalazion, or pterygium (malformations in the eyes); in addition to studies of visual field, ocular ultrasound and refractometry, for example.

“Initially, the Ophthalmological Hospital was designed for a daily care of 250 people; it was a service that did not exist in San Fernando. Year after year the demand increased and the need to expand arose. It is a very beautiful work that we hope to be able to inaugurate in the coming weeks, ”said Andreotti.

The establishment, located in Necochea 1396, due to its central location, will not benefit a specific area, but will cover the needs of residents throughout the district.

Waiting room under renovation. It is one of the reform projects to expand the number of neighbors that can be served.

In order to maintain the appearance of the neighborhood, the front of the house located in Lavalle and Necochea will also be restored and preserved. The Secretary of Public Health, Marcelo Campos, explained: “The old municipal vaccination center functioned many years ago and it was decided to invest in the expansion while preserving the historic facade. We are recovering attention due to the pandemic, people went out to the streets again and we ask them to continue to be careful ”.

At the same time, Andreotti explains that the expansion will generate “better conditions for professionals” and incorporate programs “to take care of the vision of school-age children, young people, adults and elderly neighbors.” On the other hand, the Community Chief added: “In addition, PAMI told us that it is going to expand the capitas, that is, more grandparents will be able to attend this hospital.”

A new “Health Center 31” is also being built in the Municipality for primary care with specialties such as clinic, pediatrics, obstetrics, traumatology and nursing. The establishment will move from its current location and will be built on the corner of Entre Rios and Carlos Casares.