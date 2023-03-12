The Last Son: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

The Last Son is the film broadcast this evening, Sunday 12 March 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a 2021 film directed by Tim Sutton, starring Sam Worthington and Machine Gun Kelly. Below all the information, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film is set in 19th century Andalusia in the Sierra Nevada mountains and tells the story of Isaac LeMay (Sam Worthington), a violent outlaw. The man is haunted by a dark prophecy, which foretold his death by murder. To prevent his passing from becoming a reality, LeMay persecutes and kills his heirs, i.e. those who, according to the prediction, should determine his death. On his trail, however, is Sheriff Solomon (Thomas Jane), who, together with a group of bounty hunters, are on his tail. After a long chase, the bandit and the sheriff will find themselves involved in a violent confrontation, but which of the two will have the upper hand?

The Last Son: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of The Last Son? Starring are Sam Worthington, Machine Gun Kelly, Thomas Jane, Heather Graham, James Landry Hébert, Emily Marie Palmer, Danny Bohnen.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Last Son on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 12 March 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.