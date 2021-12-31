The last survivor of the small troop of Indian soldiers who escorted the Dalai Lama when he fled Tibet in 1959 died aged 85, his former regiment said on Friday (31).

The now 86-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader arrived in India as a young monk after a 13-day journey through the Himalayas disguised as a soldier to avoid being intercepted by Chinese troops.

Naren Chandra Das, who died last Monday (27) at his home in the northeastern state of Assam, was 22 at the time and had just completed his military training with the Assam Rifles, the oldest paramilitary force in the country. Indian army.

Along with six other soldiers, he escorted the monk to Lumla, in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, in northeast India, on March 31, 1959.

The Dalai Lama, who denies seeking independence for Tibet, has been living in exile in northern India ever since.

The two had an emotional reunion in 2017, for the first time in nearly 60 years.

“Looking at your face, I realize that I must be very old too,” the Tibetan spiritual leader told Das. A year later, Das was invited to Dharamsala, where the Dalai Lama established a Tibetan government-in-exile with permission from New Delhi.

“I went with my family and there he hugged me. He also gave me an object of remembrance. I will never forget my reunion,” Das said last year.

