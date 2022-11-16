Ubisoft has announced that the Six Jönköping Major, one of the biggest Esports events for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, will be held from November 21st to 27th. The top 16 teams from Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America will compete for the title and prize money. As the last Six Major of the season, it will be the last chance for teams to score General Classification points and qualify for the Six Invitational 2023. The competition will begin with the Group Stage, November 21-23, in a Stockholm studio, Sweden. The top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs, which will be played November 25-27 in front of a live audience at one of esports biggest festivals, DreamHack Winter inside the Elmia Congress Center in Jönköping, Sweden. Rainbow Six Siege fans attending the event will have access to all DreamHack Winter activities along with those organized for the Six Major, including a merchandise shop, meet and greets with pro players and demo stations. On November 21, the entire content of Year 7 Season 4 will be presented.