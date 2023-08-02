From what was shown in the preseason, it seems that Arteta’s Arsenal is a team as strong or even stronger than they were the previous year. The Gunner squad has so far invested just over 200 million euros in signing three players, one for each area of the field with the aim of preventing history from repeating itself and that when it comes to needing replacements, Mikel has a full bench of quality that allows them to move more calmly throughout the course.
Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timbers are the reinforcements on the table of the London team, thus, the squad looks much more nourished and the reality is that the coach is aware of it, however, Arsenal’s desire is to be able to win it everything and Mikel wants a little more talent within the squad, which is why the coach has asked the board to sign one more signing for the attack zone.
Arteta has put two names as options, Mohamed Kudus, a ’10’ or a false center forward whose price is around 30 million euros and the star of Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a winger with an excellent one-on-one, capable of add as many assists as goals and whose market price is at a minimum of 100 million euros. In the following days, one of these two young players can become the final piece of the new Arsenal.
#signing #Arsenal #attack
Leave a Reply