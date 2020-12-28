The last short working week has begun in Russia. At the same time, in different regions of the country, the last working day will be held either on Wednesday, December 30, or on Thursday, 31st. In both cases, it will be shortened by one hour.

Russian regions began to massively declare December 31 a non-working day. Some of them began to do so after President Vladimir Putin supported the corresponding proposal of United Russia. At the moment, on December 31, more than 70 regions, including Moscow and the Moscow region, have been declared a weekend.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree according to which next year December 31 will be a non-working day.

A poll conducted in Russia showed that almost every second resident of the country (48 percent) supported the announcement of December 31 as a day off in 2021. The share of those who do not like this idea was 14 percent, another 36 percent were indifferent to it.

37 percent of Russians explained their desire to make December 31 a day off due to the lack of time, another 25 percent believe that on this day “no one really works” due to a shorter schedule or corporate events.